Mexico Defeats USA 2-1 to Win 2025 Gold Cup

Mexico defeated the United States 2-1 on Sunday in Houston, Texas, successfully defending its CONCACAF Gold Cup title in a boost of confidence ahead of co-hosting the 2026 World Cup. The U.S. team, coached by Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, struck first with a goal from Chris Richards in the 4th minute before Mexico began its comeback with a score from Raúl Jiménez in the 27th.

Completely dominating the game, Mexico sealed the win with a header from Edson Álvarez in the 77th minute, sparking celebration among the 70,925 fans at NRG Stadium—most of them supporting El Tri. Mexican fans celebrated the victory on U.S. soil, despite ongoing fears within the community due to President Donald Trump’s mass deportation raids.

Under the leadership of Javier Aguirre, Mexico expanded its dominance in the region’s top tournament by winning a tenth Gold Cup, while the United States remains with seven. For both teams, the Gold Cup served as their final competition before co-hosting the 2026 World Cup with Canada.

Mexico, which already won the CONCACAF Nations League in March, ended the cycle on a high note by defeating the U.S. in an official match for the first time since 2019.

We Were the Favorites and We Delivered

Mexico entered the final as the clear favorite, especially with key U.S. players like Christian Pulisic absent. “We were the favorites and we delivered,” said Javier “El Vasco” Aguirre, who noted that Mexico had reclaimed a “leading position” in the region amid rising competition from the U.S., Canada, and Panama.

“It gives us energy and confidence for the future (…) The World Cup will be the true test,” he added. On the U.S. side, the loss increases pressure on Pochettino, whose coaching record has been underwhelming since he was urgently appointed after last year’s Copa América failure.

“We need our fans. We have a year to understand how important they are,” said Pochettino, referring to the crowd disadvantage on Sunday and in the semifinal against Guatemala. “We had a good tournament, but I believe it would have been different if we had our fans supporting us,” he added, also criticizing several referee decisions that he felt were influenced by the crowd.

Early Goal

The eighth Gold Cup final between Mexico and the U.S. took place in Texas, still recovering from deadly floods that left at least 78 people dead. Within four minutes, the U.S. opened the scoring from a set piece delivered by Sebastian Berhalter, son of former coach Gregg Berhalter. His cross reached Chris Richards, who headed it off the crossbar and into the Mexican net.

El Tri took a few moments to recover emotionally but then took control of the game, inspired by 16-year-old breakout star Gilberto Mora, whom Aguirre started in the final.

Tribute to Diogo Jota

Mexico’s dominance paid off before the 30-minute mark when Marcel Ruiz threaded a pass to Raúl Jiménez, who turned and blasted a left-footed shot into the top corner. Jiménez celebrated by honoring his former Wolverhampton teammate Diogo Jota, who died in a car crash on Thursday. The Fulham striker was handed Jota’s jersey and mimicked his trademark video game celebration.

“He was a great friend and teammate,” Jiménez said. “This is for him too, because I know wherever he is, he’d be proud of us.” The winning goal came from a free kick on the left side, flicked on by Johan Vásquez into the six-yard box, where Edson Álvarez headed it home.

Initially ruled offside, the goal was confirmed by VAR, igniting wild celebrations in the stands. For Álvarez, it was a personal redemption after suffering an injury at the same venue during the 2024 Copa América. “Since I arrived in Houston, I kept thinking about that injury,” said the West Ham midfielder. “I just asked life to give me one more moment of joy.”