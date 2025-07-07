Costa Rica Launches Free Digital Guides to Boost Local Tourism

No menu items!

Costa Rica Travel and Leisure

Costa Rica’s tourism board is making it easier for locals to explore the country during the mid-year school vacation. The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) has launched a series of free digital travel guides through its “Vamos a Turistear” campaign. The collection includes 12 regional guides and 13 mini-guides, all available for free download online. The initiative is designed to encourage domestic travel and support local economies during the two-week school holiday.

The guides can be accessed in two formats—PDF and Flipbook—via the official Vamos a Turistear website. Each guide offers practical, easy-to-use information, including maps, bus routes, park entrances, historical highlights, local cuisine, artisans, cultural activities, and a “Top 10 Things to Do” list for each region.

The 12 main guides cover regions like Northern and Southern Guanacaste, Monteverde, the Caribbean coast, Los Santos, the South Pacific, Sarapiquí, Turrialba, the Osa Peninsula, Puntarenas, Golfito–Jiménez, and the Northern Plains. The 13 mini-guides highlight smaller destinations including La Fortuna, Tortuguero, Limón, Bijagua, Caño Negro, Buenos Aires–Pérez Zeledón, and Coto Brus–Corredores.

In addition to basic travel tips and destination insights, the guides provide recommendations for eco-friendly practices and safety tips for travelers. They also include estimated pricing for attractions and accommodations, as well as contact information for tourism providers.

As part of the campaign, ICT is also running promotional activities in shopping malls around San José. Participants can win discount coupons ranging from 20% to 50% off select hotels and tours. These deals are focused on lesser-visited destinations in order to spread tourism income more evenly across the country.

The launch comes at a time when Costa Rica’s tourism officials are trying to reinvigorate domestic travel. The school break offers a prime opportunity for families to explore different parts of the country without leaving home or overspending. According to ICT, the guides were created in collaboration with local tourism chambers to ensure regional accuracy and to feature smaller businesses that often get overlooked.

Costa Rica has long positioned itself as a global leader in sustainable tourism. These guides reinforce that reputation by encouraging travelers to follow good environmental practices—such as avoiding single-use plastics, staying on marked trails, and supporting certified tourism providers.

Everything is available for free, and there’s no sign-up required. For families planning last-minute trips, the guides are a quick and helpful resource. And for those who prefer to stay home, they’re also an excellent way to learn more about our country’s cultural and natural richness.

