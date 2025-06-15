Costa Rica’s President Stirs Debate with Oil Exploration Stance

President Rodrigo Chaves has sparked controversy with his recent comments on oil exploration and the Escazú Agreement, defending his positions in an interview with Radio France Internationale (RFI). While reaffirming Costa Rica’s commitment to environmental goals, including the High Seas Treaty, Chaves’ openness to studying hydrocarbon reserves and his rejection of the Escazú Agreement have drawn sharp criticism from environmentalists and lawmakers.

Chaves championed Costa Rica’s role in ratifying the High Seas Treaty, aiming to rally 60 countries to protect marine biodiversity. “The oceans’ health affects all of humanity,” he said, emphasizing global cooperation. He also took a firm stand against deep-sea mining, citing unknown ecological impacts and urging caution in light of U.S. policies under former President Donald Trump. “We need science before irreversible steps,” he noted.

However, his willingness to explore Costa Rica’s oil potential has raised eyebrows. Chaves argued that ruling out hydrocarbon studies contradicts economic rationality, pointing to Norway’s balance of oil extraction and environmental care as a model. “We’re not exploiting reserves but assessing them with non-invasive methods like electromagnetism,” he clarified. “Let’s know what’s behind the door before locking it.” Critics, including environmental groups like Fundación MarViva, argue this stance risks Costa Rica’s green reputation.

Chaves’ rejection of the Escazú Agreement, a regional pact to protect environmental defenders and ensure transparency, further fueled the debate. He dismissed it as redundant, claiming Costa Rica’s laws already cover its provisions. “It’s demagoguery, not action,” he said, aligning with the Legislative Assembly’s 2022 decision to block the treaty. Activists counter that Escazú would strengthen protections for environmentalists, who face growing threats in the region.

The president’s remarks come amid broader tensions. A 2024 Environmental Ministry report noted Costa Rica’s progress in renewable energy but flagged challenges in enforcing marine protections. Chaves insists his approach bridges development and conservation, but opponents argue it leans too heavily on economic priorities. “Costa Rica can’t afford to flirt with oil,” said Laura Méndez of the Costa Rican Ecological Federation.

As the debate intensifies, Chaves faces pressure to clarify his environmental vision. His push for scientific studies and skepticism of international treaties signal a pragmatic stance, but critics warn it could undermine Costa Rica’s standing as a global eco-leader.