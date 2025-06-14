No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCentral AmericaGuatemalaGuatemala and U.S. Strengthen Cooperation on Migration and Transnational Crime

Guatemala and U.S. Strengthen Cooperation on Migration and Transnational Crime

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Guatemala USA Migration Agreement
(Photo by Handout / Guatemala's Presidency / AFP)

Migration and drug trafficking dominated a meeting on Friday between U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo, according to the president. Landau concluded his regional tour in Guatemala, which also included visits to Mexico and El Salvador, where he met with Presidents Claudia Sheinbaum and Nayib Bukele, respectively.

“The working meeting allowed us to review the key issues on the bilateral agenda between the United States and Guatemala, including critical topics such as the fight against drug trafficking and human smuggling,” Arévalo said at a press conference. He also noted that the two discussed Guatemala’s cooperation in ensuring the “orderly, safe, and dignified management of migration flows.”

In addition, they spoke about U.S. support for infrastructure development in Guatemala and “challenges related to trade and investment,” he added. Arévalo also announced the creation of a special command to counter “transnational threats,” which will operate under the Ministry of Defense.

This command, he explained, “will serve as a mechanism for more direct coordination with the United States, Mexico, or any other country we are collaborating with in the fight against transnational crime.” The president said he also presented Landau with the new regulation on the authorization and control of precursors and chemical substances, which was published Friday in the official gazette.

He emphasized that the regulation is a tool to combat drug trafficking, especially the use of new precursors for manufacturing synthetic drugs. Landau also met with other Guatemalan government officials and private sector representatives, and visited Puerto Quetzal on the Pacific coast, where U.S. soldiers are working on expanding and modernizing the port terminal.

In Mexico, President Sheinbaum stated earlier that she had expressed to Landau her disagreement with immigration raids, a topic she hopes to address directly with President Donald Trump during next week’s G7 Summit in Canada. In San Salvador, Landau praised Bukele, calling him “a great partner,” and said that the United States values “El Salvador’s leadership in the region.”

Trending Now

Canada’s Porter Airlines to Launch Direct Costa Rica Flights

Porter Airlines is gearing up to connect Canada with Costa Rica, following approval from the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) to operate direct international flights....
Read more

Salvadoran Lawyer Arrested Amid Crackdown on Bukele Critics

Salvadoran constitutional lawyer Enrique Anaya, a staunch critic of President Nayib Bukele, was arrested Saturday on charges of money laundering, according to the Attorney...
Read more

From Bookie to “Pura Vida”: A True Costa Rica Expat Story

I recently wrote about my fear that three decades after learning Spanish, I was now slowly losing my fluency, forgetting words I had once...
Read more

Costa Rica Expat’s Bus Journey to the Border: A Ride Like No Other

I can’t say what compelled me to buy a ticket to the border on a collectivo bus. I got to the station too early....
Read more

Costa Rica Minister Faces Accusations Over Gandoca-Manzanillo Development

Costa Rica’s reputation as an environmental leader is under scrutiny. A formal complaint filed by environmental lawyer Marco Levy has called for a criminal...
Read more

Coco Gauff Wins 2025 Roland Garros After Thrilling Comeback Against Sabalenka

Explosive and resilient under pressure, Coco Gauff (World No. 2) was crowned champion of Roland Garros after coming from behind to defeat Belarusian Aryna...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Tours
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support