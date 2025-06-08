No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsEnvironment and WildlifeHow a Costa Rican Forest Turned My Bad Day Around with Wildlife...

How a Costa Rican Forest Turned My Bad Day Around with Wildlife Wonders

Vincent Losasso
By Vincent Losasso
Halloween Crab Costa Rica

It happened as soon as I hung up. I was immediately grumpy. I had just completed a video call about wildlife monitoring services with some very professionally dressed people speaking Spanish very quickly. I didn’t understand everything that they asked me and stumbled through the call with my subpar Spanish while sporting a not so professional looking t-shirt with a background that included all of the plates my family owns on a shelf behind me in the kitchen.

I started thinking about how embarrassing my Spanish was, how my business was bound to fail, and how I should probably just move back to the US where I could at least articulate my thoughts at a level higher than a third grader. There’s nothing like a good combination of fussiness, exaggeration, and self-doubt.

I went to bed grumpy, and I woke up grumpy. I grumpily packed the kids’ lunches. I grumpily made sure they had their uniforms on. When they were packed up in my wife’s car to go to school, I gave the whole crew an extremely unenthusiastic goodbye. Afterwards, I got my things ready for a day reviewing camera traps and hopped in the truck to drive to the property. I sat with my grumpiness in the truck and thought about how much I hated the podcast guest I was listening to.

As soon as I reached my destination at the end of a muddy road and stepped out the truck it was obvious that the forest intended to lighten my dark mood. Not ten feet away, slowly crossing a trail was a large Halloween crab (Gecarcinus quadratus). If you don’t know what these crabs look like, their coloration is beautiful.

They look as though someone handed a black and white coloring book-style picture to a child and said color it in, and instead of the dull browns that one imagines for crabs, the kid colored the body of the crab bright blue, the legs bright red, and the huge claws pure white. I thought to myself, I still feel angry, but I do love that crab.

As I moved through the forest, reviewing camera after camera my mood slowly improved. At the base of a tree I found an interesting fungus with a large bright red insect wing lying next to it. It was a small thing, but it made me a little happier. I had to climb a small cortez amarillo tree to review a camera trap in its canopy, and as I moved from branch to branch, I flushed out small clouds of moths that flittered all around my face, lightly brushing against my nose and cheeks. It’s difficult to maintain a high level of unhappiness when you’re literally experiencing butterfly kisses, but I still managed to stay a bit sour.

The final camera that I had to review was placed on the edge of a cliff overlooking the ocean. I had a twenty-minute walk ahead of me to reach that location, plenty of time to brood about my shortcomings. As I slowly gained altitude, I passed under a female mantled howler monkey communicating with a juvenile, not in the loud howls that they’re famous for, but in low coos that reminded me of a hen lightly clucking at her chicks.

I couldn’t help but feel a twinge of appreciation for seeing and hearing that. As I moved forward, the trail that’s already picturesque due to its seaside location was made even prettier by flowering trees that had dropped pinkish-purple flowers all over the ground. As I hiked over a trail literally lined with flowers I thought to myself, this forest is determined to make me feel better.

The final blow to my bad mood came while reviewing the last camera trap. It’s set up on an undeniably beautiful spot, but the trick is, there’s almost no reason for wildlife to be at this location so, more often than not, this camera records nothing but trees swaying in the ocean breeze. As I reviewed the twenty or so videos on the camera, the second to last one was a perfectly framed white-tailed deer walking towards the camera on a sunny day with the ocean gleaming brightly in the background. Camera trapping involves a lot of almosts and not quites, but when a camera gives you the exact video you were hoping for, there’s no room for grumpiness.

Alright forest you win, I feel better.

About the Author

Vincent Losasso, founder of Guanacaste Wildlife Monitoring, is a biologist who works with camera traps throughout Costa Rica

Trending Now

Costa Rica’s Wildlife Crisis: “Esto No Es Pura Vida” Fights Electrocution Threat

Costa Rica’s forests, coasts, and mountains shelter an astonishing array of wildlife, from howler monkeys to sloths and scarlet macaws. This biodiversity, which accounts...
Read more

Wildlife Trafficking Jumps in Costa Rica, Threatening Biodiversity

Costa Rica is dealing with yet another sharp rise in wildlife trafficking, now our country’s third most common environmental crime. Reports highlighted intensified efforts...
Read more

Costa Rica, Panama, and Honduras Advance to Final Round of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Costa Rica, Panama and Honduras advanced early this Saturday to the final round of the Concacaf qualifiers for the 2026 North American World Cup,...
Read more

El Salvador’s Fruit-Laden Bamboo Pole Festival in Carrizal

To the rhythm of music, the roar of fireworks, and doses of aguardiente, hundreds of Salvadorans carried massive bamboo poles laden with fruit on...
Read more

Costa Rican Fishermen Sound Alarm on Gulf of Nicoya’s Overfishing Crisis

In Costa Rica’s Gulf of Nicoya, fishermen are raising urgent concerns about a growing crisis threatening their livelihoods and the region’s marine ecosystems. Illegal...
Read more

Panama’s Gardí Sugdub Becomes a Climate Migration Case as Sea Levels Rise

The laughter of children running through the alleys of Gardí Sugdub is no longer heard. Everything changed a year ago when nearly all of...
Read more
Vincent Losasso
Vincent Losasso
spot_img
Costa Rica Tours
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support