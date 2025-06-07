Costa Rica’s Soaring Incarceration Rate Fuels Debate Over New Prison

Costa Rica ranks fifth in Latin America for incarceration, with 343 people per 100,000 behind bars, trailing only El Salvador, Cuba, Panama, and Brazil, according to the World Prison Brief. Globally, it sits 22nd out of 224 jurisdictions. The prison population has surged from 7,575 in 2000 to 19,728 by late 2023, reflecting growing social issues and a strained justice system. As our government pushes a $35 million prison project to house 5,000 inmates, experts argue this won’t address the root causes of crime, like inequality, poor education, and youth vulnerability.

President Chaves’s new prison, inspired by El Salvador’s Bukele model, aims to ease overcrowding, which hit 13.1% over capacity in 2023 with 1,800 excess inmates. The facility, set to be completed in 195 days, will save $25 million by using El Salvador’s architectural plans. Justice Minister Gerald Campos defends the project, citing a 2024 homicide rate of 17.2 per 100,000 driven by drug trafficking and organized crime. Stricter rules, like limiting visits to curb smuggling, are also in place, though they’ve sparked hunger strikes and human rights concerns.

But academics question the approach. Marco Feoli from the National University’s Institute of Latin American Studies argues that more prisons don’t reduce violence. “We need to ask if we want less crime or just more people locked up. Organized crime keeps operating no matter how many we incarcerate,” he says. He points to structural issues—poverty, weak public education, and family breakdown—that fuel crime. In places like Puntarenas, low economic opportunities for young men make them prime targets for gang recruitment, with groups like the “El Diablo” gang exploiting these gaps.

Yolanda Perez, who coordinates the Justice Administration Master’s program at UNA, calls for updating the Juvenile Criminal Justice Law. “Back then, we dealt with petty repeat offenders. Now, kids as young as 13 are recruited by criminal networks,” she says. Rather than harsher penalties, she advocates for programs to give youth better options, like job training or community support, to steer them from crime. Data backs her up: Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department reports 5,000 active gang members, many drawn from marginalized areas.

Overcrowding worsens the crisis. The prison system, built for 13,000, holds over 15,000, with pretrial detention often used for drug offenses, clogging facilities. Women, especially those jailed for drug-related crimes, face inadequate sanitation and psychiatric care, per UN reports. Past reforms, like 2013’s Law, cut women’s sentences for minor drug offenses, easing female prison overcrowding, but male facilities remain packed. The UN’s Committee against Torture has urged alternatives like electronic monitoring or house arrest to reduce strain.

Social factors drive the incarceration spike. Poverty affects 23% of Costa Ricans, and youth unemployment hovers at 18%, per 2024 stats. Drug use, particularly in port cities like Limón, fuels crime, with 214 homicides in Limón Province in 2023 despite its smaller population. Education lags in rural areas, and family disintegration leaves kids vulnerable to gangs. Programs like Nueva Oportunidad offer hope, teaching job skills and conflict management to inmates, but they’re underfunded.

Critics push for prevention over punishment. Marco Feoli, a prison reform expert, calls for better education and job programs to stop crime before it starts. As Costa Rica builds its new prison, the debate grows: will it ease overcrowding or trap more people in a cycle of incarceration?