Costa Rica Falls 2-0 to Catalonia in Keylor Navas' Comeback Match

Costa Rica Falls 2-0 to Catalonia in Keylor Navas’ Comeback Match

Costa Rican Goalie Keylor Navas
(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

Costa Rica fell 2-0 to Catalonia in a friendly match at Barcelona’s Johan Cruyff Stadium, marking the return of goalkeeper Keylor Navas to the national team. Navas, who retired from international duty in May 2024, rejoined La Sele after a standout season with Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina. His presence bolstered Costa Rica’s defense, but the team struggled to find its rhythm offensively.

The Ticos held firm defensively for much of the first half, with Navas facing minimal threats as Catalonia’s early attacks lacked precision. Costa Rica’s backline, led by Navas, cleared most attempts, though the team failed to generate scoring chances. A free kick from Jefferson Brenes sailed over the crossbar, highlighting Costa Rica’s lack of accuracy in the final third.

At halftime, coach Miguel “Piojo” Herrera made 10 substitutions, giving younger players like goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira valuable minutes. Catalonia’s substitutions, including Keita Baldé, shifted the game’s momentum. In the 70th minute, Antoni Roca scored with a sharp strike, assisted by Baldé, breaking Costa Rica’s resistance. Carles Aleñá sealed the 2-0 win in the 89th minute with a header.

Despite the loss, the friendly served as a testing ground for Costa Rica’s preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against the Bahamas on June 7 and Trinidad and Tobago on June 10. Herrera’s experimental lineup revealed areas for improvement, particularly in attack. Fans remain optimistic about Navas’ leadership and the potential return of overseas stars like Joel Campbell for the upcoming matches.

This defeat offers valuable lessons for our team, who aim to refine their tactics and build cohesion ahead of a critical summer campaign.

Latest Articles

