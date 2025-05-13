Costa Rica’s Punta Uva Beach Named Among Top 50 Beaches for 2025

Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast is making waves again. Punta Uva Beach in Limón province secured the 41st spot on The World’s 50 Best Beaches list for 2025, as announced by worlds50beaches.com. Voted on by over 1,000 travel experts, including influencers and journalists, this ranking highlights the beach’s natural beauty and laid-back charm. It’s a proud moment for Costa Ricans and a reason for visitors to plan a trip.

Punta Uva, near Puerto Viejo, stands out for its white sand, clear turquoise waters, and lush jungle backdrop. The beach is part of the Gandoca-Manzanillo Wildlife Refuge, offering a mix of relaxation and wildlife. Visitors can spot sloths, monkeys, and colorful birds while lounging under palm trees. Its calm waves make it ideal for swimming and snorkeling, with coral reefs just offshore teeming with marine life. The lack of heavy development keeps Punta Uva peaceful, a key factor in its global recognition.

The World’s 50 Best Beaches list, sponsored by Banana Boat, evaluates beaches on eight criteria: unique features, wildlife, untouched nature, natural sounds, water access, calm conditions, low crowds, and consistent beauty. Punta Uva’s ranking reflects its ability to deliver a raw, unspoiled experience. It’s the only Costa Rican beach on the 2025 list, beating out countless global contenders. In 2024, Playa Conchal also made the cut, showing our beaches are consistently world-class.

This recognition continues to promote Costa Rica’s reputation as a top beach destination. Tourism officials expect more visitors to the Caribbean coast, which often takes a backseat to the Pacific. As the ICT continues to prioritize sustainable tourism to protect places like Punta Uva, local businesses in Puerto Viejo and Manzanillo are gearing up for an influx, with eco-lodges and small restaurants ready to welcome tourists.

For Costa Ricans, this is a reminder of our country’s natural treasures and that they should not be taken for granted. Whether you’re a local or a traveler, Punta Uva is worth a visit. Pack a towel, grab some sunscreen, and head to Limón for a slice of paradise.