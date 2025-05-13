China Supplies Military Gear to Nicaragua in New Strategic Partnership

A Chinese company will supply equipment to Nicaragua’s army, marking another step in the countries’ growing cooperation, Nicaraguan co-president Rosario Murillo announced on Monday. Beijing and Managua upgraded their relationship to a “strategic partnership” in 2023 after a phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

“A contract was signed with the company Poly for equipment for the Nicaraguan army,” Murillo told state-run media, without providing details. The United States has expressed concern over Nicaragua’s military cooperation with both Russia and China. Murillo—who is also Ortega’s wife—said several deals with Chinese firms were signed in Beijing during a ministerial forum between China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

She noted that the forum was convened in response to the trade war launched by U.S. President Donald Trump. “The delegation representing our country … has met with Chinese companies, signed contracts, and strengthened cooperation,” Murillo said. The Nicaraguan delegation is led by Laureano Ortega, the ruling couple’s son, who serves as an investment adviser and oversees relations with China and Russia.

Murillo added that other agreements cover equipment and services for public transport, telecommunications, hydroelectric projects, mining, banking, industry, and “commercial exchange.” In 2021, Managua severed ties with Taiwan—considered by Beijing a breakaway province—to establish formal relations with China.

Since then, China has supported Ortega’s government, which faces U.S. and European sanctions and condemnation over the crackdown on 2018 opposition protests that left more than 300 people dead, according to the United Nations. Chinese companies now hold several mining concessions in Nicaragua and contracts in transport, infrastructure, health, and trade.

Nicaragua and Russia have also maintained close economic and military cooperation since Ortega’s return to power in 2007, reviving a partnership that began during the Sandinista revolution (1979-1990).