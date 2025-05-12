¿Idiay? – A New Book Exploring Costa Rican Culture Through Language

Costa Rican speech is rich with expressions that many use daily without knowing their origins. Rodrigo Soto, a well-known Costa Rican author with over 20 published works, including novels and essays, aims to change that with his new book, ¿Idiay?. This work explores the country’s unique vernacular, placing it within a historical and cultural framework.

Unlike a dictionary or glossary, ¿Idiay? is a selective and accessible book that digs into the richness of Costa Rican language. It features a range of colloquial terms, from the famous “Pura vida” to phrases once used by traditional boyeros (oxcart drivers). Each expression comes with historical anecdotes that show how it started and changed over time. Though the boyero tradition has faded, their words still echo in everyday talk.

Soto set out to tell Costa Rican history, from pre-Hispanic days to now, through its language. He said the toughest part was weaving everyday phrases with historical facts in a way that feels natural and keeps readers hooked. The book’s tone is friendly and a bit funny, making it enjoyable for both locals and foreigners.

The project kicked off when Soto pitched it to the independent publisher Perro Callejero. They greenlit his second proposal, and about three years ago, he started working on it seriously. The title ¿Idiay? is one of Costa Rica’s most iconic expressions. “We use it for everything,” Soto said. He noted how it’s shifted over generations—older folks like him say “diay,” while younger people shorten it, but the meaning stays the same. This shows how language keeps moving.

Originally planned as a guide for foreigners, ¿Idiay? has struck a chord with Costa Ricans too. Since its release, local media and social platforms have praised it for its smart and fun take on Costa Rican culture. It sheds light on language, customs, traditions, and values—big pieces of the national identity. Written in Spanish, it still offers enough context to help non-Spanish speakers grasp the culture.

You can find ¿Idiay? at Librería Internacional, the Editorial Perro Callejero website, and other online retailers.