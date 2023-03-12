Celebrating Cultural Heritage: A Look at National Boyero Day in Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a country that celebrates its cultural heritage and traditions with great enthusiasm. One such celebration is National Boyero Day, a day dedicated to honoring the country’s history and its ox-cart drivers, known as boyeros. This day is celebrated on the second Sunday of March each year and is an important part of the country’s cultural identity.

The History of National Boyero Day

Ilana Long/The Tico Times

The history of National Boyero Day in Costa Rica can be traced back to the country’s agricultural roots. For many years, Costa Rica was primarily an agricultural country, and ox-carts played a crucial role in the transportation of goods and products from rural areas to the cities.

The ox-cart drivers, known as boyeros, were highly skilled and respected members of the community, and their expertise was essential to the success of the country’s agricultural industry. They were responsible for driving the ox-carts and transporting goods, such as coffee, bananas, and sugarcane, to the markets and ports for export.

In 1988, the Costa Rican government officially declared the second Sunday of March each year as National Boyero Day to honor the country’s boyeros and their contribution to the country’s development. The day was established to recognize the importance of the ox-cart and its place in Costa Rican history and culture.

Since then, National Boyero Day has become an important cultural celebration in Costa Rica, with festivities taking place in various parts of the country. The largest celebration is held in the city of Escazu, located just outside of the capital city of San Jose, where the parade of colorful ox-carts, traditional music, and dance performances are enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.

How National Boyero Day is Celebrated

(Courtesy Casa Presidencial)

National Boyero Day is celebrated in various parts of Costa Rica, but the largest celebration takes place in the city of Escazu, located just outside of the capital city of San Jose. The celebrations typically take place on the second Sunday of March each year, and the festivities last for several days.

The celebration starts with a parade of colorful ox-carts decorated with brightly colored flowers, ribbons, and other ornaments. The ox-carts are accompanied by traditional music and dance performances, and the procession is led by the best-decorated ox-cart, which is awarded a prize at the end of the parade.

After the parade, there is a ceremony where the boyeros are honored and recognized for their contribution to the country’s agricultural heritage. The boyeros dress in their traditional costumes and ride their ox-carts to the ceremony, where they are greeted by local officials and residents.

During the celebrations, there are also food and drink stalls selling traditional Costa Rican dishes and beverages, such as arroz con pollo (rice with chicken) and chicha (a sweet fermented drink made from corn). Handicraft fairs and cultural exhibitions are also held, where visitors can learn more about Costa Rican culture and heritage.

Final Thoughts

National Boyero Day is an important cultural celebration in Costa Rica that honors the country’s history and its agricultural roots. It is a time to recognize the importance of the ox-cart and the boyeros who drove them, and to celebrate the country’s cultural heritage. Whether you are a resident or a visitor to Costa Rica, National Boyero Day is an event not to be missed.