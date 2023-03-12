Keylor Navas included in IFFHS men’s all time world best goalkeeper ranking

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas was included in the International Federation of Football History and Statistics’ (IFFHS) All Time Ranking of The World’s Best Goalkeeper (1978-2022).

Navas, who currently plays for Nottingham Forest, was featured among some of the best players in the world and holds the 21st spot.

To select the best goalkeepers, the IFFHS has been ranking goalkeepers yearly since 1978. The organization chooses 20 goalkeepers per year and gives them a score, 20 to the first, 19 to the second, 18 to the third, and so on.

“The determination of the IFFHS All Time Ranking of The World’s Best Goalkeeper carried out analogous as those of The World’s Best Goalkeeper of the Decade or the Century, so there is a uniform system for the future. From the annual world ranking of the Goalkeepers (as a result of the world vote) the IFFHS will take into consideration the “Top 20” for each year and allocate points to each place,” they explained.

Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon leads the IFFHS All Time Ranking with 357 points. He won 5 individual annual IFFHS Trophies, a record he shares with Iker Casillas and Manuel Neuer.

“The Top 10 is composed of 9 European and 1 South American Goalkeepers. Italy (Buffon, Zenga), Spain (Casillas, Zubizaretta) and Germany (Neuer, Kahn) have each two goalkeepers in the Top 10,” noted IFFHS.

Meanwhile, 37 UEFA, 10 CONMEBOL and 3 CONCACAF goalkeepers make up the top 50.

In addition, the IFFHS All Time Ranking (1987-2022), acknowledges these goalies: Gianluigi Buffon (Italy) as best UEFA Goalkeeper, Jose Luis Chilavert (Paraguay) as best CONMEBOL goalkeeper, Mohamed Abdullaziz Al-Deayea (Saudi Arabia) as best AFC Goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria) as best CAF goalkeeper, Mark Bosnich (Australia) as best Oceania goalkeeper and Keylor Navas (Costa Rica) as best CONCACAF goalkeeper.

Keylor Navas’ wonderful career and accomplishments have allowed him to be considered among the best in the world.