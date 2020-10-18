How To Brew Coffee with a Chorreador: A Step by Step Guide

How do you brew coffee with a Chorreador? The Chorreador is known for its simplicity and ease of use. Its a great “starter” for those just getting into pour over coffee as its more forgiving then other pour over methods. The brewing process I am going to take you through should take about 3 minutes from start to finish. So, lets begin:

Coffee Essentials

25g of Costa Rica Coffee – Fresh Roasted and Whole Bean – Preferably from a local roaster

Gooseneck Kettle – This will give you control when pouring the water over the coffee

Burr Coffee Grinder – Probably the most important item on the list. Make sure you have a good one.

Scale – Should have the option of using grams

Timer – Your watch or phone will do but a digital kitchen timer is ideal

400g Purified Water – Unless you live in a place that has good quality water

Chorreador – Whichever style is your preferred choice.

Brewing Summary

Brew time: 3 minutes

Coffee: 25g

Water: 400g

Coffee to water ratio: 1:16

Grind: Medium Fine

Ideal water temperature: 195 – 205 degrees Fahrenheit

Step by Step Chorreador Brewing Guide

Once you have all the items listed above, it’s time to start brewing and making some great Costa Rica coffee. Here is a step by step guide on how to make coffee with a Chorreador.

Step 1 Rinse the Sock

Before you use the fabric filter or pouch, rinse it thoroughly with clean water (no soap please).

Step 2 Grab Your Favorite Cup

Place a heat resistant container or cup under the Chorreador and hang the pouch in the hole on top.

Step 3 Heat the Water

Heat 400g Water to between 195 – 205 F. If you don’t have a kettle with a temperature gauge, then just bring water to a boil and wait 30 seconds

Step 4 Measure and Grind

Measure out 25g of whole bean coffee and use a medium fine grind. Place the ground coffee beans in the pouch.

Step 5 Create the Bloom

Pour water that is about 20% of the amount of coffee that is in your brewer ( 50g in our case) and wait 30 seconds. If you have fresh roasted coffee you will see what is referred to as the Bloom which is basically the slight rise and fall of coffee that is fresh roasted.

Step 6 Add More Water

After 30 seconds pour in 30% more water. Pour in concentric circles, into the coffee itself (not the sides of the filter paper!).

Step 7 Add More Water

At 45 seconds pour in 20% more coffee, still using concentric circles

Step 8 Add More Water

After 60 seconds, pour in 20% more water.

Step 9 Finish Brewing

At 90 seconds, add the remaining 10% of water. All your water should be in by 90 seconds. Now, let it drip until finished. Your brew should be done in about 3 minutes.

The Right Amount of Coffee

The correct coffee to water ratio is important to brewing a great cup of coffee. I like to use a 16 to 1 (Water to Coffee) as I found that this is a great balance. However there are those who would say that they prefer a 15 to 1 or 16 to 1.

There is no right answer here. You just have to experiment with each to see the one you like. If you like your coffee stronger, just adjust your coffee for water ratio. For example, you may want to use a scale to measure out a 15 to 1 ratio.

How to Maintain A Cloth Filter

The best way to keep a cloth filter clean and useable for a long period of time is to dump the grounds in the garbage, or better yet, use as compost.

Then rinse the sock thoroughly under the sink getting rid of as much of the remaining coffee as possible.

Then, if you are going to use the sock on a daily basis put the sock in a cup of water and put in the fridge until you use the next day. Then when you go to use it the next time, rinse the sock out again and throw out the water the it was soaking in.

On the other hand, if you are just brewing coffee every once and while with a Chorreador, the rinse the sock out really well and put it in a ziploc bag and put in your freezer until the next time you use it. When you go to use it, just run it under hot water to defrost it.

Final Thoughts

Making coffee with a Costa Rica coffee maker or Chorreador is easy, fun and can produce an incredible cup of coffee. Its great way to make coffee whether you are making just one cup or for a group of people as you only have to do it once either way.

If you combine the Chorreador with Fresh Roasted Coffee, proper grind, water temperature and right amount of coffee you will consistently have great tasting coffee for years to come.