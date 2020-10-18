Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Booze spiked with methanol kills 20 in Costa Rica

October 18, 2020
Guaro Fiesta Blanca, a brand suspected of being tainted with methanol.

Guaro Fiesta Blanca, a brand suspected of being tainted with methanol. (Via the Health Ministry.)

Twenty people have died in recent days in Costa Rica after drinking alcohol spiked with methanol, the Health Ministry said Saturday.

Health authorities have been on alert since early October, when the first deaths related to the tainted alcohol were reported in the La Carpio area of western San Jose.

There have been a total of 52 suspected cases of poisoning in various regions of the country linked to cane alcohol, known by its local name guaro, the ministry said in a statement.

Health authorities on Thursday issued a warning for guaro under the Fiesta Blanca brand, suspecting that it was sold adulterated with methanol.

The health ministry and police have inspected 49 sellers to collect guaro samples for laboratory testing.

On Thursday and Friday, police seized more than 14,000 bottles from the Guaro Fiesta Blanca distributor, the statement said.

Deaths from drinking alcohol adulterated with methanol occur occasionally in a range of countries, particularly related to bootleg liquor.

The World Health Organization says high concentrations of methanol can result from improper distilling or when it is added intentionally to fortify the drink.

Related posts:

  1. Health Ministry expands list of liquor brands suspected of causing methanol poisoning
  2. Health Ministry again expands list of methanol-tainted liquor, updates death count
  3. Health Ministry investigates new reports of tainted liquor, methanol poisoning

You may be interested

Sloth Sunday: Helping sloths in need with your support
Sloth Sundays
1906 views
Sloth Sundays
1906 views

Sloth Sunday: Helping sloths in need with your support

Toucan Rescue Ranch Marketing Team - October 18, 2020

International Sloth Day is upon us, and with it comes the biggest sporting event of 2020: The Sloth Ironman Games!…

How To Brew Coffee with a Chorreador: A Step by Step Guide
News
14 views
News
14 views

How To Brew Coffee with a Chorreador: A Step by Step Guide

STEVEN HODEL - October 18, 2020

How do you brew coffee with a Chorreador? The Chorreador is known for its simplicity and ease of use. Its…

Our experience flying from the U.S. to Costa Rica during the pandemic
Costa Rica
4376 views
Costa Rica
4376 views

Our experience flying from the U.S. to Costa Rica during the pandemic

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 17, 2020

Costa Rica will welcome visitors from across the world starting November 1. Tourists wishing to enter Costa Rica must meet…

LATEST NEWS

Aidee the sloth at Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica.
Sloth Sundays

Sloth Sunday: Helping sloths in need with your support

 - Oct 18, 2020
News

How To Brew Coffee with a Chorreador: A Step by Step Guide

 - Oct 18, 2020
Approach into San Jose, Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Our experience flying from the U.S. to Costa Rica during the pandemic

 - Oct 17, 2020
News

Watching Humpback Whales in Costa Rica

 - Oct 17, 2020
Ribbon-cutting ceremony at Liberia International Airport on September 5, 2020.
Costa Rica

United Airlines announces new routes, more flights to Costa Rica

 - Oct 16, 2020
Water cannons welcome a flight to Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica on September 5, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to welcome tourists from anywhere in the world starting November 1

 - Oct 16, 2020