Canadian Government Issues Travel Advisory for Costa Rica

The Canadian government has issued a travel advisory for Costa Rica, urging citizens to exercise a high degree of caution due to increasing crime concerns. Released on May 3, the advisory highlights risks that travelers should be aware of when visiting the country, a favored destination for Canadians drawn to its beaches, rainforests, and eco-tourism opportunities.

The advisory points to frequent petty crimes, particularly pickpocketing and purse snatching, which are prevalent in urban centers and popular tourist areas. These incidents often target visitors who may be less familiar with their surroundings. Beyond petty theft, the Canadian government notes a risk of more serious crimes, including violent incidents linked to drug trafficking in certain regions. Fraud, such as credit card scams and overcharging, also poses a threat to travelers, especially in busy tourist hubs.

To stay safe, the advisory recommends securing valuables, avoiding displays of wealth, and remaining vigilant, especially at night or in less crowded areas. Travelers are advised to stick to well-lit, populated areas and use reputable transportation services. The Canadian government also suggests registering with the Registration of Canadians Abroad service to receive emergency updates and assistance if needed.

While Costa Rica remains a welcoming destination, the advisory underscores the need for heightened awareness to ensure a safe visit. Local authorities have not yet commented on the advisory, but tourism officials may highlight ongoing efforts to enhance safety for visitors. Canadians planning trips are encouraged to check the Canadian government’s Travel Advice and Advisories website for the latest guidance and to take practical steps to protect themselves while visiting.