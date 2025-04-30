Costa Rica’s Transportation Infrastructure Strains Under Growing Demand

Costa Rica ranks as the second-worst country in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for transportation infrastructure quality, surpassed only by Colombia among 38 member nations. Coupled with the highest number of vehicles in Central America—344 cars per 100,000 people—this creates significant challenges for daily travel, impacting residents, expats, and tourists alike.

The OECD describes Costa Rica’s road network as “of poor quality,” with issues like potholes and narrow roads affecting routes to popular destinations such as Monteverde. Pacific port infrastructure, including Caldera, operates below capacity, leading to delays for imports and cruise ship schedules. The railway system is “underdeveloped,” primarily serving freight with limited passenger options, and intermodal connections—integrating road, rail, and sea transport—are “weak,” hindering efficient logistics.

Between 2015 and 2022, the number of vehicles in Costa Rica grew by 402,591, totaling a whopping 1,748,935 by 2022. This rapid increase, is disproportionate to Costa Rica’s infrastructure capacity (as anyone that lives here can attest to), exacerbates congestion, particularly in San José, where expats and locals face prolonged commutes. Tourists often encounter unreliable public bus schedules outside urban areas, prompting many to rent cars, which further strains roads.

The transport sector is Costa Rica’s largest consumer of energy, relying heavily on petroleum and contributing to 8 megatons of CO2 emissions annually. Despite Costa Rica’s reputation for sustainability, with 98% renewable electricity, public transportation accounts for approximately 40% of greenhouse gas emissions, challenging Costa Rica’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. These inefficiencies also raise costs for businesses, with the OECD noting that inadequate infrastructure increases logistics expenses, affecting expat entrepreneurs and the import/export sector.

The health impacts of congestion are also significant. The Association of Physicians and Surgeons of Costa Rica has labeled traffic a public health concern, linking it to stress-related conditions. A 2023 study estimated that San José commuters spend an average of 10 hours weekly in traffic, contributing to elevated blood pressure, heart rate, and anxiety. Prolonged driving also leads to physical ailments, including back pain and fatigue.

Psychiatrist Francisco Golcher Valverde, president of the Psychiatric Association, notes that traffic-related delays and frustration can lead to increased irritability and aggressive behavior, affecting daily interactions for both residents and visitors.

Efforts to address these challenges are underway. The Central American Bank for Economic Integration recently completed a road infrastructure program, including bridges and roundabouts in San José, benefiting over 40,000 daily users. Additionally, a proposed electric train connecting San José to Heredia, Cartago, and Alajuela, supported by $800 million in funding from the European Investment Bank and other partners, aims to provide a sustainable transport option by modernizing 50 km of railway with 46 stops. However, funding constraints and slow implementation may (i.e. will) delay widespread improvements.