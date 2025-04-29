KLM Airlines Increases Costa Rica Flights to Five Weekly

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has confirmed an increase to five weekly flights between Costa Rica and the Netherlands for the 2025-2026 high season, strengthening direct connectivity between Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS). The announcement, verified by the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT), underscores Costa Rica’s growing appeal as a premier travel destination for European tourists.

The expanded schedule will operate from October 26, 2025, to April 26, 2026, with flights scheduled on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. This marks an increase from the previous four weekly flights, offering travelers greater flexibility and access to Amsterdam’s extensive network of European and global connections. The flights will be operated using KLM’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, known for its fuel efficiency, reduced CO2 emissions, and enhanced passenger comfort with features like Wi-Fi and modern cabin amenities.

According to preliminary data, KLM flights are expected to arrive at Juan Santamaría International Airport at approximately 5:10 p.m. local time and depart for Amsterdam at 8:35 p.m., facilitating convenient connections for passengers traveling to and from Europe. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is configured with 30 World Business Class seats, 45 Economy Comfort seats, and 219 Economy seats, ensuring a premium travel experience for all passengers.

The Netherlands remains a significant source of European tourists for Costa Rica, ranking as the fifth-largest European market. ICT data for the first quarter of 2025 reports 10,370 arrivals from the Netherlands, contributing to a total of 158,842 European visitors by air. In 2024, Costa Rica welcomed 428,637 tourists from Europe, reflecting sustained tourism growth. The increased flight frequency is expected to further boost these numbers, supporting Costa Rica’s tourism-driven economy, which directly and indirectly employs over 600,000 people.

Adding to KLM’s expansion, Air France, part of the Air France-KLM group, announced in April an increase to nine weekly flights between San José and Paris-Charles de Gaulle during peak periods. From December 15, 2025, to January 11, 2026, and February 9 to March 15, 2026, Air France will operate two daily flights on Mondays and Saturdays, utilizing the Airbus A350. This marks the first time a European airline has had so many flights to Costa Rica, reinforcing the Air France-KLM group’s commitment to the region.

William Rodríguez, Costa Rica’s Minister of Tourism, marked the announcements as a milestone for our country’s tourism strategy. “One of our key priorities at the ICT is to consolidate and expand air routes to Costa Rica. KLM’s decision to operate five weekly flights next season enhances connectivity with the Netherlands and unlocks a wealth of European connections via Amsterdam. This is excellent news for our country, travelers, and the tourism sector, and we thank KLM for their continued trust in Costa Rica,” Rodríguez said.

The Air France-KLM group’s combined efforts will offer up to 14 weekly flights between Costa Rica and Europe during peak periods, significantly enhancing accessibility. Diana Vargas, Country Sales Manager for Air France-KLM in Costa Rica, emphasized the strategic importance of the market. “Costa Rica is a preferred destination for our clients. The increase in KLM and Air France frequencies reflects our commitment to meeting growing demand and providing sustainable, high-quality travel experiences,” she stated.

Travelers coming to Costa Rica at this time are encouraged to book flights early through KLM’s website or travel agencies, as high demand is anticipated during the European winter season.