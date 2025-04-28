Costa Rica Issues Public Health Advisory on Vaping and Fentanyl Risks

Costa Rica has issued a serious warning about the growing danger posed by vaping to public health, especially among minors. According to the Minister of Health, Mary Munive, other countries have detected the presence of highly dangerous substances, such as fentanyl, in these electronic devices.

“Vaping is something that arrived many years ago and has become fashionable, but it is a health risk product,” said Munive. The warning is primarily directed at parents and caregivers, as adolescents and young people are increasingly using these devices. “We are concerned that a population as vulnerable as minors is being exposed to these risks,” the minister added.

Another related concern is cannabis use in vapes. Cannabis contains two main components: CBD and THC — the latter being tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive compound responsible for the “high.” THC should not be present in vaping products, yet many such cases have been identified in Costa Rica.

The Ministry of Health is also working on stricter regulations that would align vaping restrictions with those already in place for tobacco products. In response to these growing risks, the Ministries of Health, Education, and Public Security have launched a prevention campaign targeting high school students, specifically addressing the threat posed by fentanyl.

Authorities warned about the severe effects of fentanyl, its high addictive potential, and its marketing strategies aimed at young people. “Trying it can kill you. Fentanyl is being distributed and sold in various colors and shapes to appeal to the youth market, often disguised in drug pills containing fentanyl. A microdose can be fatal and can quickly lead to drug dependence,” said Mary Munive, who also serves as Vice President of the Republic.

The warning was echoed by Public Security officials. Manuel Jiménez, Vice Minister of Public Security, warned that fentanyl is being mixed with other substances to which young people have easy access. “Fentanyl is being combined with other drugs easily accessible to youth, posing a great risk because they often don’t know what they are consuming. It is easier to prevent drug use than to rescue young people from its devastating effects,” said Jiménez.