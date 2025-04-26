Actor Benedict Cumberbatch Enjoys Family Getaway in Costa Rica

No menu items!

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch in Costa Rica
Photo: Sky Adventures

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, known for playing Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series Sherlock, vacationed in Costa Rica with his family. The Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería reported that Cumberbatch was here from April 5 to April 17.

Cumberbatch, 48, has earned acclaim for diverse roles across film, television, and theater. Born in London, he received an Oscar nomination for portraying Alan Turing in The Imitation Game (2014) and starred in films like Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) and 1917 (2019). His theater credits include a praised Hamlet at London’s Barbican in 2015. In 2025, he appears in The Roses, a comedy with Olivia Colman, and The Thing With Feathers, a drama about grief, while also serving as an executive producer on several projects.

During his trip, Cumberbatch visited La Fortuna de San Carlos, a town near the Arenal Volcano. Joined by his wife, Sophie Hunter, a theater director, and their children, he kept a low profile. Sky Adventures Costa Rica, an adventure company in Arenal, shared an Instagram post showing Cumberbatch in a safety harness, indicating he tried zip-lining. Some reports suggested he also attempted paragliding at Arenal Park, though this remains unconfirmed. He also reportedly stayed at BOENA Wilderness Lodge, a nature-focused lodge, that fits into the area’s relaxed setting.

Cumberbatch’s visit joins those of other celebrities in 2025, like Ivanka Trump and Christian Bale, who also came to check out our famous forests, beaches, and eco-friendly settings. Let’s see who comes next.

Latest Articles

