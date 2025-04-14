Ivanka Trump Enjoys Surfing Vacation in Costa Rica

Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, is vacationing in Costa Rica, as confirmed by the General Directorate of Immigration (DGME) upon her arrival on Friday, April 11, 2025. The businesswoman and former White House advisor is staying in a private residence between Playa Hermosa and Santa Teresa in Cóbano, Puntarenas, a area known for its beautiful beaches and surf culture. Accompanied by family and friends, Ivanka is taking private surfing lessons at the Take Off Surf School, a favorite among visitors to the area.

Jesús Zabala, the owner of Take Off Surf School, shared his thoughts with Costa Rican newspaper La Nación about Ivanka’s visit. He noted that she began her surfing lessons on the day of her arrival but has paused due to unusually strong waves. “She is a good surfer, she has a very good attitude. The family is amazing,” Zabala said. “She is not surfing at the moment because of the big waves, but the group she came with—about ten people—is. They have been taking lessons with us for more than three years.” Zabala also praised the Trump family’s humility and respectfulness, highlighting their down-to-earth demeanor despite their high profile.

This marks Ivanka’s fourth documented trip to Costa Rica, following visits in February 2022, February 2023, and April 2024. Her affection for the country is evident through her social media activity, particularly during her 2024 visit when she shared photos from Santa Teresa Beach. One notable image captured her kissing her husband, Jared Kushner, with a surfboard adorned with a Take Off Surf School sticker, showcasing her connection to the local surf scene. However, obtaining images from her current visit has proven challenging. Despite reports of her presence and activities, no new photos have surfaced in local media or on social platforms, likely due to the private nature of her stay and the remote setting of Playa Hermosa and Santa Teresa, where visitors often seek seclusion.

Since leaving politics after her father’s first term, Ivanka has focused on family life, raising her three children with Jared Kushner. Her frequent trips to Costa Rica highlight the country’s appeal, known for its scenic landscapes and relaxed “pura vida” culture, attracting visitors including celebrities. The difficulty in securing images underscores the discreet atmosphere of her vacation, as both locals and visitors respect the privacy of high-profile guests in this part of our country.