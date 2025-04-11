Costa Rica Welcomes United’s San José-San Francisco Direct Flight

United Airlines will start a new daily nonstop flight between Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO) starting May 22, 2025, strengthening ties between Costa Rica and the U.S. West Coast. The route, announced last fall, promises to draw more American tourists to Costa Rica’s beaches, rainforests, and cultural hubs while offering Ticos easier access to California’s tech and cultural capital.

The inaugural flight departs San Francisco at 11:34 PM on May 22, landing in San José at 7:15 AM on May 23. The return leg leaves San José at 8:45 AM on May 23, arriving in San Francisco at 2:34 PM. All times are local. Operated by a Boeing 737 MAX 8, the aircraft seats 166 passengers, with 16 first-class seats in a 2-2 layout and 150 economy seats, including 54 with extra legroom. Every seat features a personal entertainment screen, and United plans to roll out high-speed Wi-Fi across its fleet in the coming years, though specifics for this route remain unconfirmed.

“This new flight connects Costa Rica to one of the United States’ most dynamic cities, a hub for innovation and tourism,” said William Rodríguez, Costa Rica’s Minister of Tourism. “The U.S. is our top travel market, and San Francisco’s visitors—often nature enthusiasts and families—align perfectly with our sustainable tourism goals.”

The route marks United’s seventh U.S. destination from San José, joining year-round flights to Houston and Newark, plus seasonal services to Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and Washington-Dulles. San Francisco’s addition responds to growing demand from both Costa Ricans and Americans, particularly those aged 29-39 with incomes of $100,000-$150,000, according to a Costa Rican Tourism Board study. These travelers, often college-educated and married with children, seek eco-friendly destinations rich in outdoor activities, culture, and cuisine—qualities Costa Rica delivers in spades.

For Costa Rica, the flight signals economic opportunity. Tourism accounts for roughly 8% of GDP, with U.S. visitors driving much of the sector’s growth. San Francisco, a gateway to Silicon Valley and Northern California’s wine country, attracts Ticos for business, education, and leisure. The overnight outbound schedule caters to leisure travelers, while the morning return suits business trips or quick getaways.

At Juan Santamaría Airport, officials see the route as part of a broader push to expand connectivity. “We’re thrilled to welcome United’s commitment to Costa Rica,” said an airport spokesperson. “This flight enhances our position as a regional leader in air travel.” United, already a dominant player in Central America with routes across Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama, solidifies its footprint with this year-round service.

Passengers can expect modern amenities aboard the MAX 8, though first-class seats are recliners, not lie-flat beds, reflecting the route’s focus on leisure over business travel. Booking is open now and travelers are advised to book early for peak periods.