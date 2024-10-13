United Airlines Launches Direct San Francisco-Costa Rica Flight

As of May 22, 2025, United Airlines will inaugurate a new daily direct route between San Francisco International Airport and San Jose’s Juan Santamaría International Airport. The inaugural flight will depart from the West Coast of the United States at 11:34 p.m. local time and arrive in Costa Rica at 7:15 a.m. The return flight from Costa Rica will depart on May 23 at 8:45 a.m., arriving in San Francisco at 2:34 p.m. The route will be serviced by a Boeing 737-MAX8 aircraft.

William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism, highlighted the importance of increasing connectivity with San Francisco, thereby strengthening the arrival of U.S. tourists to Costa Rica. “Increasing connectivity with the United States is of paramount importance for our country as it is our main travel market,” Rodríguez said. “We are an ideal destination for American tourists who love nature, outdoor activities, and traveling as couples or families. The addition of new air routes strengthens our destination and the tourism sector.”

With this new route, United will now connect San José with all seven of its U.S. hubs, solidifying its position as the largest U.S. airline serving Costa Rica and Central America. San Francisco is among the 11 U.S. cities with the best prospects for tourists highly interested in visiting Costa Rica. According to the “Top Prospects Study: Most Recent U.S. Market” conducted by the ICT, these potential visitors are typically:

Aged between 29 and 39 years old

College graduates

Married with children

Interested in sustainable tourism

Nature lovers

Interested in cultural activities, gastronomy, and sports

From January to August of this year, 1,954,611 tourists have visited Costa Rica by air. The United States remains the main source market, accounting for 1,206,191 tourists (61.7% of total air arrivals). U.S. tourist arrivals represent 53.6% of total arrivals to Costa Rica and 81% of arrivals from North America. While Americans visit year-round, peak seasons are December to March and June to July.