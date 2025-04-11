Costa Rica Faces Mexico in Group A of 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup

The Costa Rican National Team, La Sele, learned its fate for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup during Thursday’s official draw in Miami. Placed in Group A, Costa Rica will face defending champion Mexico, Suriname, and the Dominican Republic in what promises to be a exciting group stage. The tournament, Concacaf’s premier competition, will run from June 14 to July 6 across 14 venues in the United States and Canada.

Leading La Sele is Mexican coach Miguel “Piojo” Herrera, who faces an emotional and professional challenge as he takes on his home country for the first time. Mexico, with nine Gold Cup titles, is the most successful team in the tournament’s history, followed by the United States with seven and Canada with one. For Herrera, the matchup is personal but also a chance to prove Costa Rica’s mettle. “At the outset, we have to give it our all.

We are up against the strongest team, but we are ready to deliver that authoritative blow,” Herrera declared, as reported by the Costa Rican Football Federation. “We have to believe it because we have what we need. If we didn’t, I would be the first fool. I think we have the right players to fight and win it.”

Herrera, who took charge of Costa Rica in January following the departure of Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, brings a wealth of experience. A former player and coach for Mexico, he led El Tri to the 2015 Gold Cup title and the round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup. Now, he aims to guide Costa Rica to its first Gold Cup championship. “Costa Rica must show that it is one of the powerhouses in this region, advance from the group stage, and aim to win the Gold Cup,” he emphasized.

The 2025 Gold Cup, the last major competitive event for Mexico, the United States, and Canada before they co-host the 2026 World Cup, will feature 16 teams across four groups:

Group A : Mexico, Costa Rica, Suriname, Dominican Republic

: Mexico, Costa Rica, Suriname, Dominican Republic Group B : Canada, Honduras, El Salvador, Curaçao

: Canada, Honduras, El Salvador, Curaçao Group C : Panama, Jamaica, Guatemala, Guadeloupe

: Panama, Jamaica, Guatemala, Guadeloupe Group D: United States, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia (invited team)

The group stage, set for June 14 to 24, will see the top two teams from each group advance to the knockout rounds. Quarterfinals are scheduled for June 28 and 29, semifinals on July 2, and the final on July 6 at Houston’s NRG Stadium. The tournament kicks off at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, with Mexico among the opening match participants. Five venues—AT&T Stadium, BC Place, Levi’s Stadium, NRG Stadium, and SoFi Stadium—are also 2026 World Cup sites, while three stadiums will host Gold Cup matches for the first time.

For Costa Rica, advancing from Group A will require a stellar performance against a formidable Mexico side, fresh off its Concacaf Nations League title in March, and two competitive Caribbean teams. The match schedule, including the highly anticipated Costa Rica-Mexico clash, will be announced on Friday.

As La Sele prepares for the summer showdown, Herrera’s confidence resonates with fans eager to see Costa Rica contend for the elusive title. With the Gold Cup unfolding alongside the new FIFA Club World Cup (June 14 to July 13), the stage is set for a dramatic tournament that could cement Costa Rica’s place among Concacaf’s elite.