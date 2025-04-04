No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsCriminal Group Targets Costa Rica’s Tourism in Guanacaste

Criminal Group Targets Costa Rica’s Tourism in Guanacaste

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Police
Lindsay Fendt/The Tico Times

A criminal group is extorting small and medium-sized tourism businesses in Brasilito and Potrero, demanding weekly payments of $150 to $1,500 (₡75,000 to ₡750,000) to operate without retaliation, sparking alarm across Guanacaste’s tourism companies. Restaurant owners, hoteliers, tour operators, beach vendors, and vacation rental hosts report receiving threats—ranging from property damage to personal harm—forcing many to pay repeatedly.

The Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) in Santa Cruz confirmed receiving reports over the past two weeks from residents aware of the situation, though no formal complaints have been filed. “We’re limited without victim statements,” an OIJ spokesperson said. The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) and Police Force, aware of the issue for two months, have logged just one official complaint. During patrols, police identified a suspect, but affected entrepreneurs declined to press charges, hampering action. “We maintain a constant presence to deter these acts,” a Police Force representative noted, yet fears persist of escalating tensions.

The Guanacaste Chamber of Tourism (CATURGUA) acknowledged the crisis, reporting community unease. “Authorities are handling it, but we need swift intervention,” a CATURGUA official said. Local groups, including the Potrero Community Association, told La Voz de Guanacaste that fear is rife among entrepreneurs reliant on modest incomes. With tourism driving Guanacaste’s economy, stakeholders warn that unchecked extortion could tarnish the region’s reputation as a safe destination. Police urge victims to come forward as investigations continue.

Popular Articles

Former Costa Rica President Óscar Arias Addresses Revoked U.S. Visa

Former Costa Rican President and Nobel Laureate Óscar Arias held a press conference to address the revocation of his U.S. visa. Arias stated that...
Read more

Costa Rican Patacones Are A Culinary Treat with Roots in Colonial History

If the idea of smashing green plantains into crispy disks doesn’t immediately sound appetizing, you might not realize you’re missing out on patacones—a beloved...
Read more

Costa Rica Faces Rising Crime and Distrust in Government

Insecurity and crime have soared to unprecedented levels in Costa Rica, emerging as one of our country's most pressing issues, according to a new...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait

Latest Articles

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support