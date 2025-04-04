Criminal Group Targets Costa Rica’s Tourism in Guanacaste

A criminal group is extorting small and medium-sized tourism businesses in Brasilito and Potrero, demanding weekly payments of $150 to $1,500 (₡75,000 to ₡750,000) to operate without retaliation, sparking alarm across Guanacaste’s tourism companies. Restaurant owners, hoteliers, tour operators, beach vendors, and vacation rental hosts report receiving threats—ranging from property damage to personal harm—forcing many to pay repeatedly.

The Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) in Santa Cruz confirmed receiving reports over the past two weeks from residents aware of the situation, though no formal complaints have been filed. “We’re limited without victim statements,” an OIJ spokesperson said. The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) and Police Force, aware of the issue for two months, have logged just one official complaint. During patrols, police identified a suspect, but affected entrepreneurs declined to press charges, hampering action. “We maintain a constant presence to deter these acts,” a Police Force representative noted, yet fears persist of escalating tensions.

The Guanacaste Chamber of Tourism (CATURGUA) acknowledged the crisis, reporting community unease. “Authorities are handling it, but we need swift intervention,” a CATURGUA official said. Local groups, including the Potrero Community Association, told La Voz de Guanacaste that fear is rife among entrepreneurs reliant on modest incomes. With tourism driving Guanacaste’s economy, stakeholders warn that unchecked extortion could tarnish the region’s reputation as a safe destination. Police urge victims to come forward as investigations continue.