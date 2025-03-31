No menu items!

Jakub Mensik Upsets Novak Djokovic to Win 2025 Miami Open Men’s Final

Jakub Mensik, of Czech Repbulic, at the Miami Open Finals
Jakub Mensik, of Czech Repbulic, wins the men's open against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, in the men's singles final match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

In an exciting end to the 2025 Miami Open, 19-year-old Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic defeated tennis legend Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final at Hard Rock Stadium. The match, which ended 7-6(4), 7-6(4), showcased Mensik’s composure under pressure as he clinched his first ATP Masters 1000 title in two tightly contested tiebreaks, denying Djokovic a record seventh Miami crown and a milestone 100th career singles title.

The final, delayed a long time by rain, began with both players trading powerful serves and precise groundstrokes. Djokovic, the Serbian veteran aged 37 years and 10 months, entered as the favorite, having reached the final with a commanding 6-2, 6-2 semifinal win over Grigor Dimitrov.

Mensik, ranked No. 24 after the tournament, had stunned top seeds earlier, including a quarterfinal victory over Taylor Fritz. The first set saw no breaks of serve, with Mensik edging Djokovic in the tiebreak, 7-4, thanks to a crucial backhand winner. The second set followed a similar pattern, with Djokovic appearing off-balance on key points, a rarity for the six-time Miami champion. Mensik sealed the match with a booming ace in the second tiebreak, again 7-4, sparking wild cheers from the Florida crowd.

Mensik’s victory marks him as the second-youngest Miami Open titlist in history, behind only Carlos Alcaraz. The Czech teenager, who called Djokovic his “childhood idol,” praised the Serbian’s resilience post-match, saying, “It’s an honor to share the court with him.” Djokovic, gracious in defeat, acknowledged Mensik’s superior play, noting, “He was the better player in the big moments today.”

The tournament, part of the ATP Masters 1000 series, saw its defending champion, Jannik Sinner, sidelined by a suspension. With this win, Mensik climbs into the top 25, signaling a bright future as Djokovic’s pursuit of history continues.

