Alzheimer’s Cases in Costa Rica Set to Surge 400% by 2050, Experts Warn

Alzheimer’s cases in Costa Rica may surge 400% by 2050

At 72, María Vargas can no longer recall her grandchildren’s names. She’s one of over 30,000 Costa Ricans living with Alzheimer’s disease today—a number that could balloon to more than 150,000 by 2050, according to a sobering projection from the National University (UNA). That’s a 400% increase, a crisis looming over a nation known for its longevity and “pura vida” spirit.

The data, compiled by UNA’s School of Sciences of Human Movement and Quality of Life (CIEMHCAVI), paints a stark picture of what’s ahead as the population ages. Alzheimer’s, a neurodegenerative disease that irreversibly erodes memory and cognitive function, primarily strikes those over 65. With Costa Rica’s life expectancy among the highest in Latin America, the disease’s toll is expected to grow unless action is taken.

“We’re at a tipping point,” said Luis Solano, an academic at CIEMHCAVI. “Prevention, early diagnosis, and comprehensive care are critical to manage this surge.” Solano’s team is pushing a surprisingly accessible solution: exercise. Research worldwide, including their own, shows physical activity can slash the risk of dementia, including Alzheimer’s, by protecting brain health.

“Exercise doesn’t need a gym,” Solano noted. “Simple activities at home—walking, stretching, or light chores—are safe and effective. They slow cognitive decline and even ease behavioral shifts in older adults with dementia.” Studies back him up: regular movement has been linked to sharper minds and better quality of life for patients.

Globally, Alzheimer’s cases are set to triple by 2050, but Costa Rica’s small size and strained healthcare resources amplify the challenge. While Solano calls for more research to fine-tune exercise prescriptions, he urges families to act now. “Start today,” he said. “It’s a small step with big impact.”

