Miami Open 2025: Djokovic, Fritz Advance to Semis in Thrilling Quarter-Final Showdowns

Tennis fans were treated to a rollercoaster of emotions at the 2025 Miami Open, as the quarter-finals delivered high-stakes drama and jaw-dropping performances at Hard Rock Stadium. With the current date being Friday, March 28, yesterday’s action saw Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, and Jakub Mensik punch their tickets to the semi-finals, while Aryna Sabalenka dominated on the women’s side, setting the stage for an electrifying weekend of tennis.

The day’s marquee matchup featured Novak Djokovic, the Serbian legend chasing a record-breaking seventh Miami Open title, against American star Sebastian Korda. After a rain-delayed start pushed the match from Wednesday, Djokovic showcased his trademark resilience, overcoming a spirited Korda 6-3, 7-6(4). The second set tiebreak had the crowd on edge, with Korda pushing the world No. 4 to the brink, but Djokovic’s experience prevailed. At 37, he’s now the oldest ATP Masters 1000 semi-finalist in history—a stat that’s lighting up social media and driving fans wild.

Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz, America’s No. 3 seed, survived a heart-pounding battle against Matteo Berrettini. The match, which ended 7-5, 6-7(7), 7-5, saw Fritz squander six match points before finally sealing the deal after three grueling hours. “I thought I was done,” Fritz admitted post-match, sparking buzz about his mental toughness. Fans are already calling it the match of the tournament, with highlight clips flooding the internet.

On the women’s side, top seed Aryna Sabalenka crushed Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-2, reinforcing her status as a title favorite. Her power game left spectators in awe, and her post-match quip—“I’m just here to break racquets and win matches”—is trending everywhere.

Jakub Mensik also made headlines, dispatching Arthur Fils 7-6(5), 6-1, cementing his rise as a #NextGenATP sensation. With semi-finals looming, the Miami Open is heating up—expect traffic to skyrocket as fans scramble to see Djokovic vs. Dimitrov and Fritz vs. Mensik!