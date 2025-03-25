Miami Open 2025: Zverev Prevails as Top Seed Advances to Fourth Round

The Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium saw top seed Alexander Zverev deliver a standout performance, powering into the fourth round with a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4 victory over Australia’s Jordan Thompson. The German world No. 2, who entered the tournament looking to rebound from a disappointing early exit at Indian Wells, showcased resilience and skill, overcoming a 1-4 deficit in the first set. Zverev turned the match around by winning eight of the next nine games, sealing his spot in the round of 16—his fifth time reaching this stage in Miami. “Jordan made it difficult for me for sure,” Zverev said post-match.

“He’s a quality player, but I’m happy with my level from 1-4 onwards.” With this win, Zverev notched his 81st ATP Masters 1000 victory since 2020, breaking a record previously tied with Stefanos Tsitsipas. He now awaits the winner of the Arthur Fils vs. Frances Tiafoe match, as he continues his campaign for a second Miami Open final appearance, having reached the championship match in 2018.

Elsewhere in the men’s draw, third seed Taylor Fritz also advanced, defeating Canada’s Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 6-3. Despite letting a 5-2 lead slip in the first set, the American No. 1 regained control with strong serving to secure his place in the fourth round. Other notable results included France’s Arthur Fils outlasting American Frances Tiafoe 7-6(11), 5-7, 6-2 in a thrilling three-setter, and Czechia’s Tomas Machac overcoming Reilly Opelka 7-6(1), 6-3. Italy’s Matteo Berrettini and Jakub Mensik also progressed, defeating Zizou Bergs and Roman Safiullin, respectively, both in straight sets.

On the women’s side, the day was tougher for American players. While Fritz kept U.S. hopes alive in the men’s draw, several home favorites faltered, marking a challenging day for the host nation. However, the spotlight remained on Zverev, whose clinical performance underscored his status as a top contender in a field missing world No. 1 Jannik Sinner due to a doping suspension. With Carlos Alcaraz already eliminated, Zverev’s path to a potential sixth Masters 1000 title looks increasingly promising as the tournament unfolds.