Car & Motorcycle Thefts Surge in Costa Rica

Costa Rica is struggling with a sharp escalation in vehicle thefts, a trend that shows no signs of slowing. The Judicial Investigation Organization (OIJ) reports a 5% increase in 2024 compared to 2023, contributing to a staggering 50.3% rise over the past five years. As of mid-March 2025, authorities have recorded 950 cases nationwide, averaging over 90 thefts per week. This alarming pace has sparked urgent calls for bolstered security and prevention measures across the country.

The areas bearing the brunt of this crime wave are San José, with 279 reported cases, Alajuela with 222, and Puntarenas with 124. Within San José, neighborhoods like Barrio Escalante and La California stand out as hotspots, where residents report frequent incidents. The most targeted vehicles—cars, 4x4s, pickup trucks, and motorcycles—are also the most common on Costa Rican roads, making them lucrative and accessible prey for thieves.

Criminal tactics have evolved, blending speed with opportunism. The OIJ notes that many thefts occur when vehicles are left unattended on public streets, often in broad daylight. “Their actions are lightning-fast, taking 30 seconds to five minutes if security features like alarms or immobilizers are absent,” the agency stated in a recent report. In more brazen cases, thieves brandish firearms, knives, or other threats to intimidate drivers, exploiting the element of surprise to seize control of the vehicle.

The motives behind these thefts vary. Some vehicles are stripped for spare parts to feed a thriving black market, while others are repurposed for crimes such as assaults, robberies, or kidnappings. Many are smuggled across borders for resale, fetching high profits abroad, according to OIJ officials. The agency is working nonstop to identify emerging methods, but the sophistication and frequency of these crimes continue to challenge law enforcement.

With nearly 1,000 thefts in the first 10 weeks of 2025, residents and authorities are pressing for action. Community leaders advocate for increased patrols, public awareness campaigns, and incentives for anti-theft devices to reverse this troubling trend.