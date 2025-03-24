Dunkin’ Expands in Costa Rica with 8 New Locations

Dunkin’ is accelerating its expansion in Costa Rica, unveiling plans to open eight new restaurants by the end of 2025 in key areas such as Alajuela, Heredia, Moravia, Sabana, and Lindora. Since launching in the country in July 2024, the brand has been warmly embraced by Costa Ricans, driving its rapid growth as it seeks to bring its signature coffee and snack offerings to more consumers. The expansion targets both the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) and regions beyond, broadening its reach across this coffee-loving nation.

The company underscores its commitment to high-quality products tailored to local preferences, prominently featuring 100% Costa Rican coffee on its menu. “The reception in Costa Rica has exceeded our expectations, inspiring us to expand further and connect more closely with our customers,” said Miguel Ramirez, COO of AR Holdings, the franchise operator for Dunkin’ in Costa Rica. “By 2025, we aim to open eight new locations within the GAM while taking our first steps to reach communities outside this bustling urban hub.”

Dunkin’’s growth is fueled by strong demand for its diverse menu, which includes everything from classic donuts to innovative beverages. Recently, the brand introduced Coolattas de Churchill and Horchata, drinks inspired by traditional Costa Rican flavors, blending global appeal with local heritage. Building on its eight existing locations, the 2025 expansion aims to cement Dunkin’ as a top player in Costa Rica’s competitive coffee and bakery scene, offering more spots for fans to enjoy its iconic offerings.

Dunkin’ sets itself apart with a versatile menu designed for any time of day. Customers can savor freshly baked goods and made-to-order drinks, including iced coffees, slushes, and refreshers like strawberry-pitahaya and mango-pineapple blends. The Spice Up Rewards program adds value, offering 3% to 10% cashback on purchases, redeemable anytime. These options are available at all locations, via Uber Eats, or at the 24/7 Avenida Escazú kiosk, reinforcing Dunkin’’s growing presence in Costa Rica.