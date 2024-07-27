Dunkin’ Opens First Costa Rica Store in Heredia with Free Donut Offer

Dunkin’ inaugurated its first store in La Valencia, Heredia. To celebrate the grand opening, the first 500 customers will receive half a dozen free donuts. The restaurant will also have discounts and special offers during the inauguration, adding a contest announced on digital platforms to win kits containing Dunkin’ cups and other exclusive merchandise for customers who visit the restaurant and post content on their social networks.

Throughout the day, Dunkin’ will give away samples of drinks and other products from its menu. The Heredia location will feature Dunkin’s new “Recharge” store design, which includes modern décor, comfortable seating in a cafeteria-style experience, fun coffee and donut imagery, and local amenities to ensure customers feel right at home.

“Costa Ricans are excited about the arrival of Dunkin’, and we look forward to giving them the opportunity to experience the brand’s high-quality beverages and best-in-class doughnuts every day at an affordable price,” said Miguel Ramirez, chief operating officer of AR Holdings, the company that operates the Dunkin’ franchise in Costa Rica.

For nearly 75 years, Dunkin’ has been a world leader in coffee and doughnuts, with more than 13,700 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Consumers can choose from a wide variety of hot and cold coffee and espresso-based beverages, teas, and soft drinks, as well as multiple donut flavors, classic and local innovations, and tasty sandwiches and snacks.

Dunkin’ in Costa Rica will offer the brand’s core menu favorites, such as lattes and macchiatos, along with handmade doughnuts like Boston Kreme and glazed, as well as refreshing beverages and classic and local innovations, a variety of sandwiches, croissants, and other baked goods.

Customers will be able to make purchases at the store counter or through digital kiosks for faster ordering. Many Dunkin’ stores will also offer drive-thru windows for ordering without getting out of the car.

Heredia is the first stop on Dunkin’s expansion journey through Costa Rica. The brand plans to open additional restaurants throughout the rest of the year in locations such as downtown San Jose, Santa Ana, Avenida Escazu, Curridabat, Tres Rios, and San Pedro.