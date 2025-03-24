Djokovic Tops Argentina’s Resilient Carabelli in Miami Open 2025

Novak Djokovic topped Argentina’s resilient Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-1, 7-6(1) in what ended up being an exciting third-round match at the Miami Open, held at Hard Rock Stadium. The fourth-seeded Serbian star took control early, claiming the first set 6-1 in a brisk 34 minutes against the world No. 65 Carabelli.

However, the Argentine showcased his resilience in the second set, pushing Djokovic to a tiebreak after a hard-fought effort. The 24-time Grand Slam champion, however, excelled under pressure and showed why he continues to be considered one the best by winning the tiebreak 7-1 to earn the win in just over an hour and a half. This win marked Djokovic’s 411th ATP Masters 1000 match triumph, surpassing Rafael Nadal’s record and solidifying his position as the all-time leader in this special category.

Carabelli, in his first Masters 1000 third-round appearance, impressed with his tenacity against one of tennis’s greatest players, especially in the second set where he challenged Djokovic’s dominance. Though unable to pull off the upset, the Argentine’s spirited play highlighted his grit, even as Djokovic’s precision shone in the tiebreak. Post-match, Djokovic commended Carabelli’s resilience, while celebrating his milestone as he aims for a record seventh Miami Open title. He now advances to face Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in the round of 16, moving closer to a potential 100th ATP tour-level title.

The Miami Open also saw Filipino wildcard Alexandra Eala upset Australian Open champion Madison Keys 6-4, 6-2, alongside Grigor Dimitrov's victory over Karen Khachanov.