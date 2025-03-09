No menu items!

Low-Cost Award Flights to Costa Rica Available for Spring Break

American Airlines Flight to Costa Rica

Travelers eyeing a spring break getaway can now book one-way award flights to Costa Rica starting at 7,500 miles, thanks to a deal uncovered from several U.S. cities to Liberia (LIR). With travel dates spanning March and April, the offer targets a destination known for its beaches, jungles, and outdoor activities.

The flights depart from Charlotte (CLT), Dallas (DFW), Los Angeles (LAX), and Miami (MIA), operated by American Airlines and United Airlines. Economy seats cost 7,500 miles, while business class is available for 15,000 miles, plus taxes and fees ranging from $36 to $75 per ticket. Up to nine seats per flight are bookable which may sound like a lot but they go fast.

You’ll find the best deals booking through Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan, which partners with both carriers. American Airlines handles the Miami-to-Liberia route, while United covers Los Angeles departures, among others. Availability remains strong as of today, though experts advise booking soon due to rising spring break demand.

Costa Rica’s Guanacaste area, accessible via the Liberia Airport, offers a mix of attractions—Playa Conchal’s clear waters, Rincón de la Vieja’s volcanic trails, and Tamarindo’s surf scene. Wildlife, including sloths and howler monkeys, adds to the draw. United Airlines has forecasted a record-breaking travel season, reflecting this area’s popularity.

Compared to typical rates—8,000+ miles via American AAdvantage from Charlotte or 12,500+ through United MileagePlus from Los Angeles—this deal stands out for its value and flexibility. Travelers can secure flights by visiting the Airlines’ websites and redeeming miles for March or April 2025 travel. With seats still open, the offer provides a timely opportunity for spring break planners.

