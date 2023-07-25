Rincón de la Vieja Volcano National Park Joins Online Reservation System

The Guanacaste Conservation Area (ACG) has announced the inclusion of Costa Rica’s Rincón de la Vieja Volcano National Park into the Online Purchase and Reservation System (SICORE). Visitors to the park will now be able to obtain tickets for the popular Pailas and Santa María sectors through this online platform.

Authorities explained that due to high interest and visits to the park, they decided to implement online ticketing. This will make trip planning easier for tourists and streamline their entry into the National Park. It also contributes to the economic revival of the region.

“This allows visitors to buy entrance tickets ahead of time from home, facilitating planning and eliminating long lines. SINAC is working to implement this platform at all National Parks and protected areas with tourist visits, using technology for a better experience,” noted Environment Minister Franz Tattenbach.

The Pailas sector features secondary volcanic activity like fumaroles, boiling lagoons, and mud pots. It also has diverse ecosystems, impressive scenery, waterfalls, regenerating grasslands, and primary forests. The trails range from natural paths to partially adapted ones for accessibility. Excellent bird, mammal, and reptile spotting opportunities abound.

Meanwhile, the Santa María sector has great biological interest and scenic beauty. It includes volcanic features, natural elements, and cultural heritage. A large primary forest extension and diverse wildlife populations of jaguars, tapirs, peccaries, and spider monkeys can be found.

Tourists can enjoy the hummingbird trail’s 500-meter route through an old sugarcane mill. The enchanted forest waterfall offers a lovely, refreshing spot to relax. There are also thermal waters about 3 km from the Santa María Mansion.

Current Entrance fees are $16.95 for adult foreigners and $5.65 for foreign children. The National Park is open Thursday to Monday from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm.

Starting August 1st, tickets can be purchased online at www.serviciosenlinea.sinac.go.cr.