Newell’s Old Boys, featuring Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas, finally returned to winning ways on Tuesday, defeating Atlético Tucumán 2-1 on the road in the Argentine Primera División Torneo Apertura. The victory ends a torrid run of five matches without a win, including four consecutive defeats, offering a glimmer of hope for the struggling Rosario club.

The team had endured a challenging stretch, falling 2-0 to Central Córdoba, 1-0 to Defensa y Justicia, 2-1 to arch-rivals Rosario Central in the derby, and most recently, 2-0 to Barracas Central. Prior to Tuesday’s triumph, their only victory this season came in Navas’ debut, a 1-0 win over Aldosivi. Against Atlético Tucumán, Navas started and showcased his world-class ability with several key saves, helping secure the three points.

Post-match, an elated Navas spoke briefly to reporters, expressing gratitude and optimism. “Thank God we were able to get those three points that we’ve been working toward for some time. This opponent was tough—we suffered, but we capitalized on our chances. With humility and hard work, we can achieve great things,” he said.

The win lifts Newell’s to six points after eight matches, placing them 13th in the standings and marking their first victory since Navas’ arrival in January galvanized fans. The 38-year-old, a three-time UEFA Champions League winner with Real Madrid, sees this result as a potential turning point. “Whenever we lose, things get complicated, but I’ve always believed we could leave this slump behind us. Hopefully, this victory is where we start to improve and secure more wins,” he added.

Navas also praised new coach Cristian “El Ogro” Fabbiani, who took the helm two weeks ago after Mariano Soso’s dismissal. Fabbiani, a former striker with ties to the club, has brought a renewed defensive focus, aiming to steady a side that had conceded seven goals in Navas’ first five appearances. Tuesday’s match saw the team dig deep, with goals from [insert scorers if known, e.g., “Mateo Silvetti and Éver Banega”] proving decisive.

Off the pitch, tension has gripped the Rosario club. Last week, frustrated supporters stormed the club’s facilities, demanding change amid a dismal season and perceived mismanagement by the board. In response, presidential elections, originally scheduled later, have been moved to March 26. Fans, initially euphoric over Navas’ signing, had grown restless as losses piled up, yearning for a return to the glory days of six Primera División titles and competitive Copa Libertadores runs.

With this win, Newell’s and Navas hope to turn the tide. For a club steeped in history—once home to legends like Lionel Messi and Gabriel Batistuta—Tuesday’s result could signal the start of a resurgence, though tougher tests lie ahead.