No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsTrump's Strategic Crypto Reserve Announcement Triggers Market Rally

Trump’s Strategic Crypto Reserve Announcement Triggers Market Rally

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Cryptocurrency is s strategic resercer

President Donald Trump mentioned this Sunday five cryptocurrencies that his government is considering for a new “strategic reserve” of the United States, which caused their values to soar and partially reverse a recent decline. In a post on his Truth Social network, the Republican magnate said that a task force he created shortly after taking office in late January is moving forward with the formation of the reserve, which will include three smaller-tier cryptocurrencies: XRP, Solana, and Cardano.

The value of these three cryptocurrencies rebounded with the news, and XRP was trading up 34% at 1:00 PM in Washington (18:00 GMT). Solana gained about 22% and Cardano rose more than 63%. A few minutes later, Trump posted again, noting that other valuable and already widespread cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, would be at “the heart of the Reserve,” which caused the price of the two main digital currencies to increase by more than 10% and 12%, respectively.

These messages from Trump helped stimulate a broad rally among digital currencies, which had plummeted in recent days as the magnate’s tariff threats and new scandals affecting the sector shook investor confidence in these highly volatile assets. Nor is it the first time that Trump and his inner circle have commented on the cryptocurrency sector.

Both Trump and his wife Melania recently launched their own branded meme coins, prompting accusations that they were looking to profit from their political success. Billionaire businessman Elon Musk—Trump’s political ally and now head of an entity in charge of cutting federal spending to improve government efficiency—has also frequently promoted cryptocurrencies on his own social network, X.

Popular Articles

American Dream Dies: Migrants Flee Trump’s Deportation Push

Saudy Palacios crossed the dangerous Darién Gap jungle, on the border between Panama and Colombia, with the dream of reaching the United States, having...
Read more

Salvadoran Worker Loses Everything After 20 Years in US Deportation

José Maximino Amaya lived in the United States for 20 years, but suddenly lost everything he had earned after being detained and deported to...
Read more

Why Mosquitoes in Costa Rica Are Winning Against Insecticides

Did you know that mosquitoes in Costa Rica are getting smarter? According to the Association of Microbiologists and Clinical Chemists, these tiny pests are...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait

Latest Articles

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support