Basketball Icon Michael Jordan Touches Down Again in Costa Rica

Basketball legend Michael Jordan has returned to Costa Rica for the third time this year. The former NBA star and Hall of Famer has visited the Central American nation multiple times in recent months, sparking curiosity about his growing connection to Costa Rica. Jordan’s most recent arrival was recorded at 9:50 a.m. when his private jet touched down at Juan Santamaría International Airport, according to an official statement from Costa Rica’s Directorate of Immigration.

In that statement, the agency confirmed, “Jordan’s arrival was duly recorded, further affirming Costa Rica’s reputation as a secure and welcoming destination for international visitors.” He then boarded another flight to Liberia, suggesting he may be heading toward the beaches in Guanacaste and the world-class fishing in that area at this time of year.

The six-time NBA champion and former Chicago Bulls star first visited Costa Rica from January 6 to 12, 2025. During that trip, he participated in the popular PELAGIC Rockstar Offshore fishing tournament held from January 9 to 12 at Marina Pez Vela in Quepos. His second visit followed shortly after, from January 21 to 26, although details about his activities during that stay remain undisclosed.

While Michael Jordan is a basketball legend, fishing has emerged as one of his favorite things to do. During his initial visit, he was spotted aboard his yacht, Catch 23, competing in the fishing tournament. The 80-foot Viking yacht, built in 2018 and valued at around $8 million, is a familiar sight at top-tier fishing events. He has also participated in the White Marlin Open in Ocean City, Maryland—one of the world’s largest billfish tournaments.

As you may already know Costa Rica is internationally recognized as a top destination for sport fishing, hosting many competitions that bring thousands of fishermen each year. With its rich marine biodiversity and ideal fishing conditions, our country continues to be a magnet for sport fishing.

Although the exact purpose of Jordan’s most recent visit remains undisclosed, one thing is clear: Our country’s allure is undeniable, and even Michael Jordan cannot resist its charm.