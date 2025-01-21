Basketball Icon Michael Jordan Touches Down Again In Costa Rica

No one can resist the wonders that Costa Rica has to offer, not even basketball legend Michael Jordan, who is back in the country shortly after his first vacation here. As confirmed by the General Directorate of Immigration (DGME), the star arrived in the country today.

According to several reports, Jordan arrived in his private jet at Juan Santamaría International Airport. Although the official reasons for his visit remain unknown, media reports suggest he would, once again, visit the country to practice sport fishing. This has become one of Michael’s favorite hobbies over the past few years. His arrival was documented by Tomás Cubero, who has been an aircraft spotter for 20 years.

“He arrived in a spectacular new Gulfstream 650ER from Palm Beach, FL (KPBI) as EJM2 ‘Jetspeed 2,’” he said. Just like many other celebrities, the five-time NBA MVP was captivated by Costa Rica’s Pacific coast.

Michael Jordan’s First Visit

Previously, Jordan had been in the country from January 6 to 12 when he participated in the Pelagic Rockstar Offshore sportfishing tournament, which took place in Quepos. The Pelagic Rockstar Offshore brought together more than 115 boats and over 1,000 participants.

During his first visit, Jordan landed in his private jet in Guanacaste and then took off to the Central Pacific. He was spotted on his luxurious yacht, Catch 23, while participating in the prestigious fishing tournament at Pez Vela Marina. The six-time champion with the Chicago Bulls enjoyed the very popular Imperial beer and was spotted puffing a cigar. Jordan even waved to his fans and gave them a thumbs-up as he sailed away. Shortly after the tournament finished, he left the country.

Jordan’s visit also showcases the importance of sport fishing in the country. It continues to be an important driver of tourism in Costa Rica, generating annual revenues of more than $500 million. It also attracts thousands of tourists annually, including celebrities.