American Airlines Adds New Direct Flights to Costa Rica’s Liberia Airport

Guanacaste International Airport (also known as Liberia International Airport), a member of the VINCI Airports network, announced increased operations from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), both routes operated by American Airlines.

Beginning March 6, the route from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) will increase the number of flights, operating two flights from Sunday through Friday and one flight on Saturdays. The aircraft will arrive at Liberia International Airport (LIR) at 11:13 AM and depart the airport terminal at 12:13 PM in an Airbus A321 with a seating capacity of 190 passengers.

American Airlines will also extend the route from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). This seasonal service, inaugurated on December 7, 2024, will initially operate until March 30, with the extension going until May 3rd. The Philly – Liberia route is currently the only direct flight connecting Costa Rica with this U.S. city, and the service is provided aboard a 172-seat Boeing 737. Travelers are advised to check the American Airlines website for the most current schedules and booking details, as seasonal services may be subject to adjustments.

“We are excited to be able to extend our operation to Liberia, providing greater connectivity from our hubs in Dallas-Fort Worth and Philadelphia,” said Rafael Sanchez, Regional Operations Manager for Central America at American Airlines.

Direct flights to the Liberia Airport operated by American include Charlotte (CLT), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), New York (JFK), Miami (MIA), Philadelphia (PHL), and Chicago (ORD). This extensive network not only offers travelers a range of destinations but also ensures smooth connections to major U.S. hubs, simplifying transit and travel logistics.

Costa Rica is a key destination for American Airlines, and the airline is proud to continue strengthening its position as the leading U.S. carrier in the country. Travelers should also take note of local services at Guanacaste International Airport, including restaurants, car rentals, and transportation connections to the area’s beaches. Additionally, passengers are encouraged to verify entry requirements such as passports, visas, and any updated health protocols to make sure you have no issues when you arrive.

Liberia International Airport recorded a total of 1,910,354 passengers in 2024, setting a new traffic record, with North America as the main source market.

“We are excited to share the news of American’s increased operations from key markets we serve in the United States. Our efforts in route development are fundamental to promoting positive mobility and, thus, strengthening tourism and economic development in the region,” said César Jaramillo, General Manager of Guanacaste International Airport.

For more information on flight schedules, booking details, and local amenities, travelers are encouraged to visit the official website of American Airlines and/or the Liberia Airport.