U.S. Revokes Visas of Two Costa Rican Lawmakers Amid Controversy

The U.S. visas of Congresswomen Johana Obando and Cynthia Córdoba of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) were revoked. Both legislators received an email from the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica notifying them that their visas had been revoked. They reacted to the decision and shared their perspectives on the matter.

Legislator Cynthia Córdoba stated that this decision made by the U.S. government was a result of information published in December, in which, she argues, “some remarks are made that are not true.” “Such information links me to a Chinese company related to 5G technology. However, you can review my social networks as a congresswoman and my political and committee records and determine that I have never referred to 5G, either to favor or oppose any company,” she said.

However, the Congresswoman stated that she was respectful of the decision made by the U.S. government.Meanwhile, lawmaker Johana Obando pointed out that this decision is a retaliation by the Costa Rican government and directly mentioned President Rodrigo Chaves.“I have opposed President Chaves’ plans to favor certain markets,” she said.

She also highlighted the severity of the situation, as Costa Rica has always been a country that supports free speech.“Yes, this comes from the Executive Branch, and this is not an issue of Johana Obando as a deputy; it is a national issue regarding freedom of speech to express any opinion without being sanctioned, and I am a deputy in office, called to defend the causes,” she added.

Both legislators have been very critical of the Costa Rican government’s decision to issue a decree establishing that only companies from countries that are members of the Budapest Convention, which does not include China, may participate. At the same time, the PLP party issued a press release on Thursday morning to express its solidarity with the female legislators of its bench. However, they also voiced their respect for the sovereign decisions the U.S. makes regarding its diplomatic relationships.