No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCosta RicaU.S. Revokes Visas of Two Costa Rican Lawmakers Amid Controversy

U.S. Revokes Visas of Two Costa Rican Lawmakers Amid Controversy

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Transit Visa
Photo Ilustration Purposes Only

The U.S. visas of Congresswomen Johana Obando and Cynthia Córdoba of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) were revoked.  Both legislators received an email from the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica notifying them that their visas had been revoked. They reacted to the decision and shared their perspectives on the matter.

Legislator Cynthia Córdoba stated that this decision made by the U.S. government was a result of information published in December, in which, she argues, “some remarks are made that are not true.” “Such information links me to a Chinese company related to 5G technology. However, you can review my social networks as a congresswoman and my political and committee records and determine that I have never referred to 5G, either to favor or oppose any company,” she said.

However, the Congresswoman stated that she was respectful of the decision made by the U.S. government.Meanwhile, lawmaker Johana Obando pointed out that this decision is a retaliation by the Costa Rican government and directly mentioned President Rodrigo Chaves.“I have opposed President Chaves’ plans to favor certain markets,” she said.

She also highlighted the severity of the situation, as Costa Rica has always been a country that supports free speech.“Yes, this comes from the Executive Branch, and this is not an issue of Johana Obando as a deputy; it is a national issue regarding freedom of speech to express any opinion without being sanctioned, and I am a deputy in office, called to defend the causes,” she added.

Both legislators have been very critical of the Costa Rican government’s decision to issue a decree establishing that only companies from countries that are members of the Budapest Convention, which does not include China, may participate. At the same time, the PLP party issued a press release on Thursday morning to express its solidarity with the female legislators of its bench. However, they also voiced their respect for the sovereign decisions the U.S. makes regarding its diplomatic relationships.

Popular Articles

US Deports Hundreds of Asian Migrants to Panama Jungle Shelter

About a hundred migrants deported by the United States to Panama, mostly Asians, were placed this Wednesday in a shelter in the inhospitable Darién...
Read more

Costa Rica Enhances Fiscal Transparency and Exits EU Blacklist

The European Union confirmed that Costa Rica has been removed from its list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes. The EU established this list...
Read more

Recherche Fine Home Furnishings Announces Retirement Sale

What is Recherché? Recherché is a French word that means exquisite, rare, or sought after. Collins Dictionary states: “If you describe something as recherché,...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait

Latest Articles

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support