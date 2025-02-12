Transforming Smiles Abroad: My Experience with Prisma Dental in Costa Rica

I recently returned from a week-long trip to Costa Rica, where I had an incredible experience at Prisma Dental. I’m based in North Carolina, and this was my first time traveling abroad for dental work, so I wanted to share the details of my journey.

The Decision to Go Abroad for Dental Care

As someone new to the idea of getting dental work done outside the U.S., I found the process initially overwhelming. After researching various options in different countries, I created a list of criteria to help me choose a dental clinic that I could trust. My checklist included factors like the clinic’s years in business, location stability, reviews, website thoroughness, domain longevity, and responsiveness to emails and phone calls.

After much consideration, I decided on Prisma Dental in Costa Rica. They ticked all the boxes, and after a prompt and informative email exchange, we set a date for my treatment.

Arriving in Costa Rica

I arrived in San José on Sunday, September 3rd, where Prisma Dental had arranged for a driver to pick me up at the airport and take me to my hotel. I stayed at Hotel Palma Real, one of the several hotels recommended by Prisma Dental, which had a full bar and an excellent Italian restaurant—a perfect way to unwind after a long journey.

The Dental Work Begins

My first appointment was on Monday. After a thorough consultation to confirm my treatment plan, we agreed on a very reasonable price, and the work began. I needed two bridges on my upper teeth, as well as a deep cleaning, cavity fillings on my lower teeth, and teeth whitening. By Monday afternoon, I left the clinic with a set of temporary teeth, and I was amazed at how great they looked. I couldn’t stop smiling.

That evening, I returned to my hotel and enjoyed a few drinks at the bar, feeling more confident than I had in years.

Treatment Continues and a Day of Relaxation

Tuesday was dedicated to my lower teeth, with cleaning, fillings, and whitening on the agenda. The Prisma Dental team worked meticulously, and by the end of the day, my lower teeth looked better than ever.

Wednesday was a day off from dental work, so I took the opportunity to visit Baldi Hot Springs & Spa near the Arenal Volcano. The experience was nothing short of incredible. Though it’s quite a drive from San José, I highly recommend booking a tour for this excursion—it’s worth the effort.

The Final Transformation

On Thursday morning, my permanent bridges were ready, and I returned to the clinic for the installation. I thought I was pleased with the temporary teeth, but when I saw my new permanent teeth, I was overwhelmed with emotion. I hardly recognized myself in the mirror. This transformation had been a long-time goal of mine, and Prisma Dental exceeded all my expectations.

Friday was a final check and adjustment, and by Saturday, I was on a flight back to the U.S., feeling like a completely new person.

Reflecting on the Experience

The team at Prisma Dental was attentive, caring, and highly skilled. The quality of their work is extraordinary, and the entire experience has given me a renewed sense of self-confidence. My total cost for all the dental work I mentioned was less than what I had been quoted in the U.S. for just a 5-tooth bridge. Even with flights and hotel expenses totaling around $1,000, the savings were significant.

If you’re considering dental work abroad, I can’t recommend Prisma Dental enough. They’ve given me more than just a beautiful smile—they’ve given me a new outlook on life.

Written by: Cris Gross