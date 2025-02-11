Netflix Launches Survival Show With Bear Grylls in Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s world-famous landscapes are taking center stage once again in Netflix’s latest reality series, “Celebrity Bear Hunt,” which premiered on February 5, 2025. The show, hosted by Holly Willoughby, challenges 12 celebrities to survive in the Costa Rican jungle while evading capture by legendary survival expert Bear Grylls.

The competition, filmed in 2024, splits the contestants into two teams as they navigate grueling survival tasks in Costa Rica’s rugged terrain. Celebrities including Mel B, Boris Becker, and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen must complete challenges or face elimination if caught by Grylls in the show’s purpose-built escape room, dubbed “The Bear Pit”.

While Netflix has not disclosed specific filming locations, the show likely utilized protected jungle areas and remote wilderness settings. One potential filming site is Corcovado National Park, a pristine wilderness in Costa Rica’s southern Osa Peninsula. Often called one of the most biodiverse places on Earth, Corcovado is home to dense forests, winding rivers, and thriving wildlife.

Another possible location is Piedras Blancas National Park, near Golfo Dulce. This park serves as a critical biological corridor, with over 15,000 hectares of land and 1,200 hectares of marine territory. Its lush lowland forests, mangroves, rivers, and coral communities create a rich habitat for an array of mammals, reptiles, birds, and amphibians.

Costa Rica’s ecosystems take center stage, from our rainforests to our beaches, it provides the perfect backdrop for the show’s high-stakes adventure. Our country’s natural beauty and challenging terrain push contestants to their limits, creating compelling television while showcasing our countries appeal as a filming destination.

For viewers inspired by “Celebrity Bear Hunt” but not really wanting to be chased through the jungle, Costa Rica offers numerous ways to experience its natural wonders. From eco-lodges to guided tours, tourists can safely explore our national parks and diverse wildlife through activities like hiking, kayaking, and birdwatching.

“Celebrity Bear Hunt” continues the trend of reality shows using Costa Rica’s dramatic landscapes, following in the footsteps of other productions that have showcased the country’s natural beauty on screen.