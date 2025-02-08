Costa Rica Aims to Become a Semiconductor Hub with U.S. Backing

Costa Rica is positioning itself as a future semiconductor hub, a vision that has received strong support from the U.S. government over recent years. In an effort to secure a reliable supply chain for critical devices, U.S. officials have emphasized the strategic benefits of having semiconductor components sourced from Costa Rica.

Initially, the Trump administration dispelled doubts by publicly endorsing Costa Rica as a key partner in the semiconductor industry. The Business and Economic Section of the U.S. Department of State issued a message of support that highlighted how a diversified supply chain could help avoid potential disruptions in semiconductor production. This early backing was seen as a significant vote of confidence in Costa Rica’s ability to attract investment in this high-tech sector.

The momentum continued during U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s recent visit to Costa Rica. Although Rubio did not make any direct statements on the topic during his public appearances, U.S. officials confirmed that his tour included an assessment of the progress made in strengthening supply chains critical to both Costa Rican growth and U.S. economic security. The U.S. Embassy in San José reinforced this message, stressing that relocating essential supply chain elements to the Western Hemisphere could spur economic growth in Costa Rica and neighboring countries while safeguarding American interests.

National authorities have welcomed these affirmations. “Costa Rica solidifies itself as an ally and strategic partner of the U.S. in the semiconductor supply chain,” said Minister of Foreign Trade Manuel Tovar on his social media accounts, underscoring the positive impact of U.S. support.

Designated as a “safe place” for semiconductor investment, Costa Rica’s geographical proximity to the United States and its established experience with major technology companies such as Intel have enhanced its appeal for new projects. With continued support from both U.S. administrations, Costa Rica is poised to leverage this backing into tangible economic and technological benefits for the region.

Both countries have reaffirmed the ties of friendship and cooperation that bind them, emphasizing the importance of working together to secure critical supply chains and foster mutual economic growth.