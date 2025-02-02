Costa Rica’s Coral Reefs Revived by Samara Project

A community-driven initiative in Playa Samara, Guanacaste, is making waves in marine conservation. The Coral Project Association, in collaboration with public and private organizations, has successfully planted two thousand corals on the seabed near Chora Island, revitalizing the underwater ecosystem.

Launched in 2017, the project aims to restore the coral reefs in the area, which were found to be in poor condition due to various environmental factors. On January 25th, the association planted 600 corals, bringing the total to 2,000. They hope to reach 3,000 by the end of 2025.

“The program was born because the National System of Conservation Areas conducted a study to assess the state of the seabed, where they found little life,” explained Julio Alberto Briceño, President of Asociación Proyecto Corales. “They sought help from the National Learning Institute and decided to create the first Community Science Association in Costa Rica to recover the coral reefs.”

Initially, the project focused on three coral species, but the Pocillopora variety proved most successful. Now, with improved cultivation and transplantation techniques, they are expanding their efforts to include other species.

The Vital Role of Corals

Corals are crucial for maintaining healthy marine ecosystems. They provide shelter and food for countless marine species, contributing to biodiversity and the overall health of the ocean. “The main function of coral reefs is to serve as nurseries for fish,” explained Briceño. “In a beach like Samara, all the species here, when they are small, seek refuge in the corals. They are the ultimate shelter; that is why, when the coral reef begins to be restored, we start to see more life.”

The Pociloporidea corals planted in Playa Samara are particularly important for creating underwater habitats that support a wide range of fish, invertebrates, and other marine organisms. This coral restoration project exemplifies Costa Rica’s commitment to environmental conservation and its innovative approach to community-led initiatives. As the project continues to flourish, it promises to bring significant benefits to the marine ecosystem and the local community in Playa Samara.