Costa Rica to Get New Marina in Guanacaste

Say goodbye to overcrowded beaches and hello to a new marina! El Coco is set for a major transformation as plans for a state-of-the-art maritime complex get underway. This ambitious project, a joint effort between the Municipality of Carrillo and the Association for the Development of the Marina del Coco (ASODEMAC), promises to redefine this Pacific coast gem.

The proposed marina will sprawl across 25 hectares, boasting a capacity for nearly 300 vessels, ranging from cozy 12-meter yachts to luxurious 40-meter behemoths. But it’s not just about parking boats. ASODEMAC envisions a bustling hub with administrative offices, storage facilities, maintenance workshops, a fuel dock, and even an ice factory to keep those cocktails chilled. And for landlubbers? Commercial spaces are planned, promising a vibrant waterfront shopping experience.

This isn’t just a facelift; it’s a strategic move to elevate El Coco’s status in Costa Rica’s booming nautical tourism sector. “We’re aiming to be the main port of the North Pacific,” ASODEMAC president Rafael Villegas announced confidently, highlighting the planned inclusion of a Port Captaincy and Customs and Immigration offices.

The project has already cleared all environmental and engineering hurdles, and with ASODEMAC providing the funding, it’s full steam ahead. Construction is slated to begin soon with an access road and landfilling, paving the way for a complete transformation within the next 3 to 5 years.

Tourism Minister William Rodríguez is understandably enthusiastic, predicting a ripple effect of economic growth and job creation throughout Guanacaste. With Costa Rica’s existing six marinas already generating thousands of jobs and attracting a steady stream of boat traffic, the Marina del Coco is poised to become a significant contributor to the country’s “blue economy.”

But amidst the excitement, some locals are voicing concerns about the potential impact on El Coco’s laid-back charm and the delicate balance between development and environmental preservation. Only time will tell how this ambitious project will reshape the landscape and the lives of those who call El Coco home.