USA Dominates Costa Rica 3-0 in Miguel Herrera Debut Match

Miguel Herrera’s first match in charge of Costa Rica ended in a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of the USA. In team news, Herrera opted for his customary 5-3-2 formation and handed debuts to defenders Santiago van der Putten and Ryan Bolaños, midfielder Creichel Pérez, and winger Josimar Méndez. Center-back Fernán Faerrón captained the side for the first time, earning the armband on just his fourth cap.

First-half

After a scrappy opening quarter, the USA took the lead in the 20th minute thanks to an inch-perfect through ball from Diego Luna to Brian White, who emphatically slotted the ball past Esteban Alvarado. The goal hit Los Ticos cold, exposing their defensive frailties, and debutant Ryan Bolaños will be particularly disappointed to have not tracked White’s run in the build-up.

Minutes later, the hosts should have doubled the lead when, from a well-worked corner routine, midfielder Indiana Vassilev forced Alvarado into a point-blank save.

In the 36th minute, La Sele had their first shot on goal, and what a strike it was; the impressive Alejandro Bran long-range curling effort looked like it was destined to nestle in the top corner until USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen stretched out his fingertips, to push it over the bar.

Second-Half

At half-time, Herrera made four substitutes in the hope of getting back into the contest, with Orlando Sinclair, Allan Cruz, Kevin Espinoza and Anthony Walker replacing Josimar Méndez, Rashir Parkins, Santiago van der Putten, and Esteban Alvarado.

Eight minutes after the restart, the ever-involved Vassilev should have scored but dragged his effort wide with the goal at his mercy, a let-off for Costa Rica. Moments later, substitute Cruz nearly equalized when his curling effort from the edge of the box was excellently saved by Steffen, a reminder that the away side was far from out of this tie.

Heading into the last quarter, America finally finished off the contest after Bran lost the ball on the edge of the box and was decisively swept home by sub-Caden Clark. Just as the match looked like it would finish at 2-0, the home side added a third through a powerful shot by Patrick Agyemang from a tight angle.

Player Ratings

1) Esteban Alvarado -6.5/10

22) Haxzel Quirós – 5.5/10

5) Fernán Faerrón (C) – 5.5/10

4) Santiago van der Putten -5/10

6) Ryan Bolaños – 4/10

8) Joseph Mora – 7/10 (MOTM)

16) Alejandro Bran – 6.5/10

20) Rashir Parkins – 4/10

17) Creichel Pérez – 6/10

14) Josimar Méndez – 5.5/10

7) Andy Rojas – 6/10

Substitutes

18) Anthony Walker (45th minute for Esteban Alvarado) – 4.5/10

3) Kevin Espinoza (45th minute for Santiago van der Putten) – 4.5/10

13) Allan Cruz (45th minute for Rashir Parkins) – 5.5/10

24) Orlando Sinclair (45th minute for Josimar Méndez) – 5/10

9) Anthony Hernández (69th minute for Andy Rojas) – 4.5/10

11) Diego Campos (72nd minute for Creichel Pérez) – 4.5/10

Coach

Miguel Herrera – 6/10

Despite the loss, Herrera will take some positives, particularly in offensive patterns. However, he won’t be happy to concede three sloppy goals; the defensive errors and lack of cohesion must be addressed moving forward. It’s also worth noting that this was only a friendly game and was a side consisting solely of domestic players, so in theory, he could name an entirely different lineup next time out.

Costa Rica’s next match is away to Belize in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary round, scheduled for March 21st.