Three Passengers Survive Light Aircraft Runway Incident at Punta Banco Aerodrome

A new light aircraft accident was reported in Costa Rica. On Wednesday afternoon, the aircraft carrying two tourists had an incident while landing at the Punta Banco aerodrome in Pavones de Golfito, Puntarenas. Both the pilot and the two tourists were unharmed. According to several reports, the Daher Kodiak light aircraft, registration number N-193KO, took off from Tobías Bolaños International Airport on a private flight bound for Pavones.

Upon landing, the aircraft went off the runway. Fortunately, surrounding trees and vegetation helped to stop it in time. The causes of the accident remain unknown. Authorities confirmed an investigation will take place. “According to the flight plan, the aircraft took off from Tobías Bolaños Airport, but the destination indicated Karate, not Punta Banco, which clearly represents a deviation from the flight plan. Our investigators are on the scene for the corresponding investigation,” said Luis Miranda, deputy director of Civil Aviation.

The Red Cross communications office indicated that the incident was logged in their base, but it was not necessary to transfer the rescue team or personnel to the Playa Banco area near Golfito.

Other Recent Accidents Reported

On December 31, another similar event was reported involving an aircraft that ran off the runway at San Jose’s Juan Santamaria International Airport. Fortunately, no passengers were injured. The aircraft was a Cessna Caravan 208 model and landed with 13 people on board, including 11 passengers. It is presumed that one of the tires exploded, causing it to leave the runway.

Last year, a tragedy occurred when five people died after a small plane crashed into the Pico Blanco hill in Escazú. There was only one survivor, Paola Amador. She was taken to the Trauma Hospital of the National Insurance Institute (INS), and after medical interventions and a long recovery, she was able to stabilize and leave the hospital.

Authorities are conducting investigations to determine the causes of the reported accidents.