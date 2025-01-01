Cessna Caravan 208 Veers Off Runway at San Jose Airport

Costa Rican authorities reported an incident at Juan Santamaría International Airport. A Cessna Caravan 208 light aircraft went off the runway this afternoon. “The Fire Department announces ALERT 4A at Juan Santamaría International Airport following the crash of a Cessna Caravan 208 plane,” the organization posted on its Facebook page.

Three airport tanks along with a fire extinguisher unit from the Fire Department were swiftly dispatched to the location. Luckily, all 13 members aboard the aircraft are unharmed. It seems that a tire on the plane burst, leading it to veer off the runway.

Ultralight Aircraft in Pérez Zeledón Lands Safely

Several hours earlier, there were reports indicating a potential crash of an ultralight plane in the mountains of Pérez Zeledón. Nonetheless, the Fire Department verified that the aircraft’s pilot successfully landed without encountering any incident. “The Fire Department stated, ‘After a thorough review of the reported site and in collaboration with first response agencies, the incident was not found.’”

Luis Miranda, the deputy director of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC), mentioned that everything seemed to stem from a misunderstanding concerning the flight plan and its preparation. It appears that the aircraft conducted an extended overflight from 6:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., but since the arrival details were not accessible, the condition of the ultralight plane remained unclear.

Air Surveillance staff verified the registration and details of the reported aircraft. Similarly, the emergency dispatch of the Fire Department successfully communicated with the pilot, who verified that he was in excellent condition and had landed safely at his destination.

Fortunately, the reported incident left no damage or casualties. A little over a month ago, a small plane crashed in the mountains of Pico Blanco in Escazu, leaving five dead and one person seriously injured.