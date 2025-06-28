Costa Rica Green Hotels Lead Global Sustainable Tourism

Costa Rica’s reputation as a leader in sustainable tourism grows stronger every year, with our green hotels setting a high bar for eco-conscious hospitality worldwide. With over a quarter of our country protected and alot of our energy coming from renewables, it has woven environmental care into our vitally important tourism industry. With this in mind, hotels across Costa Rica are stepping up, blending luxury with practices that cut carbon footprints, protect ecosystems, and lifting local communities. From rainforest lodges to beachfront retreats, these properties show how tourism can support conservation and social good.

Take Nayara Resorts in Arenal, where sustainability shapes every detail. Jonathan Rojas, the resort’s Client Relations & Marketing Manager, says they’ve planted 3,000 trees, including Guarumo, a favorite of Costa Rica’s iconic sloths. “We’re building a sanctuary for wildlife while supporting local growth,” Rojas said. The resort aids reforestation in Arenal National Park, shelters sloths and howler monkeys, and balances high-end design with environmental and cultural respect.

At Hideaway Rio Celeste, eco-friendly practices are part of daily life. General Manager Gabriela Mora explains they grow chemical-free vegetables in an on-site greenhouse and treat wastewater with a biodigester. The hotel also backs conservation in Tenorio Volcano National Park and follows strict reduce-reuse-recycle policies. “Sustainability isn’t an add-on; it’s how we operate,” Mora said. This hands-on approach resonates with travelers seeking meaningful, low-impact stays.

Hotel Ara Ambigua in Sarapiquí takes a community-focused angle. With 390 meters of solar panels powering clean energy and a recycling program that includes a public collection center, the hotel also partners with local projects to boost development. These efforts show how green hospitality can ripple outward, strengthening nearby communities while cutting environmental harm.

El Silencio Lodge & Spa in Bajos del Toro, a cloud forest gem, has made sustainability its backbone since day one. Sustainability Manager Francisco Hidalgo highlights their meliponarium, which supports pollination, and a Hummingbird Garden filled with native plants. Guests can plant trees, and the hotel’s composting and organic gardens keep operations green.

El Silencio holds the “Elite” rating from Costa Rica’s Sustainable Tourism Certification (CST), a rigorous standard run by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute. The CST judges hotels on water and energy use, waste management, community ties, cultural preservation, and guest safety, making it a global model.

Costa Rica’s green hotels are more than just places to stay—they’re part of a movement. Costa Rica pioneered eco-lodges in the 1980s with spots like Rara Avis, and today’s hotels build on that legacy with solar power, reforestation, and wildlife protection. Recent reporting note that hotels like Arenas del Mar and Senda Monteverde integrate conservation with luxury, offering experiences like sea turtle programs and cloud forest hikes. As travelers prioritize eco-friendly destinations, hotels here in our country prove tourism can preserve nature and empower locals, setting an example for the world.