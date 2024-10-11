Travelers Choose Costa Rica for World-Class Eco-Luxury Stays

Three prestigious Costa Rican hotels have been recognized among the top 15 in Central and South America by Condé Nast Traveller’s 2024 Reader’s Choice Awards. These resorts are the Hotel Boutique Lagarta Lodge in Guanacaste, El Silencio Lodge & Spa in Bajos del Toro, Alajuela, and Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa in La Fortuna.

The magazine published the Reader’s Choice Awards 2024, which are awarded thanks to the votes of readers from around the world. Winners were determined through an online survey conducted from April 1 to June 30, 2024. The survey included questions about service excellence, culinary offerings, spa, commitment to sustainability, design, and available experiences.

Costa Rican hotels scored impressively (All out of a possible 100)

Hotel Boutique Lagarta Lodge earned 96.61 points

El Silencio Lodge & Spa 91.89 points

Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa 91.76 points

These hotels are located in stunning areas of Costa Rica, each with its own unique charm that delights travelers. The boutique hotel Lagarta Lodge in Nosara, on the Nicoya Peninsula, is situated next to a nature reserve and offers breathtaking views of the Pacific coast. Meanwhile, El Silencio Lodge & Spa is nestled near the Poás Volcano, surrounded by mountains and tropical forests. Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa is the perfect spot to admire the Arenal Volcano and enjoy the hot springs in La Fortuna.

These hotels offer wellness packages, adventure, and the chance to bask in the peace and tranquility of Costa Rica’s magical nature. “It is very gratifying since this recognition is voted on by travelers from around the world. Knowing that we compete with the most select resorts in the region, known for their high levels of hospitality, shows us that the work we have done as a team has been worth it,” said Alonso Bermúdez, General Manager of Hotel Lagarta Lodge.

This recognition positions Costa Rica as a sought-after destination, enhancing its reputation as a leader in sustainable tourism. The country also reinforces its image not only as a place of breathtaking natural beauty but also as a country that offers world-class hospitality, wellness experiences, and eco-friendly tourism.